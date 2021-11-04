Former Delaware governor Ruth Ann Minner has passed away at the age of 86. Numerous Delaware officials on Nov. 4 issued statements marking the passing of the state’s 72nd governor — and its only female governor. Minner served Delaware in elected office from 1975 to 2009.
“Tracey and I learned the sad news today of the passing of former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner,” Gov. John Carney said. “I served alongside Gov. Minner as her lieutenant governor from 2001 to 2009. She was a leader who had a real common touch. Gov. Minner focused on raising up the working families of our state because she knew what it meant to struggle. Having grown up poor in Slaughter Beach, she brought that perspective to her job every day, and she never lost her attachment to those roots.
“Gov. Minner was also a trailblazer, becoming Delaware’s first female governor when she was elected in 2000, and paving the way for women and girls in our state to seek out leadership roles,” Carney continued.
“Her path to the governor’s office was a unique one. Widowed in her early 30s, Gov. Minner served as a legislative aide in the General Assembly, and a receptionist to Gov. Sherman Tribbett, before beginning her own political career. She was elected to her first of four terms in the Delaware House of Representatives in 1974. Gov. Minner went on to serve three terms in the Delaware Senate, and two as lieutenant governor, before winning two terms as governor.
“During her time in office, Gov. Minner worked with legislators of both parties to improve health care and fight cancer, strengthen our education system, and attract good jobs to our state. She will be greatly missed. Tracey and I are praying for Gov. Minner’s family, and her many friends across our state, during this difficult time.”
“Today, we in Delaware collectively mourn the loss of one of our great leaders, Gov. Ruth Ann Minner,” said Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. “She was a role model to so many women in our state and her life story and political career was one of a kind.
“As our first female governor, she was a trailblazer and worked tirelessly in a bipartisan manner to uplift all of our families up and down the state. From her grassroots down-to-earth upbringing, she put in place policies that continue to affect our families today. It was a pleasure and one of my greatest honors to work with her as a legislator and now as lieutenant governor. We all have her family in our thoughts and prayers.”
“I think the remarkable thing about Ruth Ann was her path to public service — first starting as an aide in the state legislature, and later running and serving in the House,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) “When there was an opening in the state Senate, she seized the day, ran for office and won. In the legislature, Ruth Ann succeeded in taking on various leadership positions because she was admired by both Democrats and Republicans for her commonsense approach to governing and her ability to build consensus on difficult issues.
“Her decision to run for lieutenant governor and to serve with me in our administration afforded her the opportunity to demonstrate to an even broader electorate who she was as person, her values, and how she could get things done. And right after serving alongside each other, Ruth Ann stepped up and sought the nomination for governor. After winning the election, she went on to lead and serve our state for eight more years.
“Put simply: Ruth Ann Minner worked tirelessly,” Carper said. “She was indefatigable, and she always sought to do the right thing. Voters in Delaware rewarded her for that, and she rewarded them with years of service that we can all be proud of.”
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said, “Gov. Ruth Ann Minner worked tirelessly for decades to make Delaware a better place for all of us. From championing anti-smoking laws to starting the SEED scholarship program, her significant accomplishments continue to benefit our state today.
“From her early days in the General Assembly to her election as our only female governor, Ruth Ann doggedly climbed the proverbial ladder, paving the way for every woman to be elected to public office in Delaware,” he said.
“Annie and I fondly remember attending her annual picnics at her home down in Milford, where nothing would light up her face more than talking about her family, particularly her grandchildren. She was a devoted matriarch to not just her own family but to our entire state. Ruth Ann Minner was tough as nails, kept her word, and cared deeply about the people of Delaware. She will be sorely missed.”
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said, “Today we lost one of the most remarkable women our state has ever known: former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner.
“By the time Ruth Ann Minner broke her second glass ceiling as governor — she was also our first female lieutenant governor — she had already recorded decades of public service. From the House of Representatives to Woodburn, Ruth Ann witnessed, and in many cases championed, some of our state’s most significant policy advancements. Landmark policies that we take for granted today — including one of the nation’s first indoor smoking bans, full-day kindergarten, and the SEED Scholarship, which has helped more than 13,000 Delaware students access a college education — are there because of her work.
“Ruth Ann’s work impacted all of our lives for the better, but above all else I will remember this incredible woman for her strength and her dogged perseverance. It’s difficult for anyone to get by — let alone to get ahead — without independent wealth, an extensive family support network, or an elite education. Ruth Ann succeeded even though she lacked those privileges.
“She was the daughter of a sharecropper. She left high school at 16 to help support the family farm. At 32 she became a widowed mother of three children; by the time she turned 40, she had earned her GED, become a small-business owner, and gone from a receptionist’s desk to a seat in the House of Representatives.
“The fact that Ruth Ann not only overcame these challenges, but excelled and made history is a testament to her willpower and her defiance in the face of adversity,” Jennings said. “Each of us should find inspiration in her story, and I’ll forever be grateful for everything she did for our state. Her family, her former team and her community are all in my heart.”