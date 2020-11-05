The deaths of a former state official who lived near Ocean View, as well as her husband, in a New Castle County accident earlier this week have left both state leadership and the couple’s neighbors “heartbroken.”
Elaine Manlove, 72, and her husband, Wayne Manlove, were killed Monday, Nov. 2, when a tractor-trailer struck their car from behind while they were stopped at a stoplight, according to Delaware State Police reports.
Until June 2019, Elaine Manlove had served as state Elections Commissioner, a position she held for 12 years.
On Monday morning, around 10:30 a.m., the couple were stopped at a red light at the intersection of South Dupont Highway and Red Lion Road in New Castle, in their 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, when a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer failed to stop. The front of the truck hit the rear of the Equinox, which left the roadway and spun out of control, until it struck a tree, police reports said.
Both Elaine Manlove, who was driving the Equinox, and her husband were properly restrained, police noted. They were taken to Christiana Hospital in Stanton, where they were pronounced deceased.
The operator of the tractor-trailer, a 41-year-old man from Ephrata, Pa., was not injured.
The investigation into the crash was ongoing mid-week, and anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to contact Det. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling (302) 365-8486.
Although police did not release the Manloves’ names until Tuesday evening, word of their deaths spread quickly in their Cedar Landing neighborhood, off Cedar Neck Road near Ocean View.
Michael Boteler, who served with Elaine Manlove on the Cedar Landing Homeowners Association board for several years, said she was a “wonderful person who is going to be sorely missed.” He said the couple’s loss leaves a “big, big hole” in the community.
Boteler said he had just seen her a day or two before the accident, and she had told him she was going to be busy working the polls on election day. He said she had served on the HOA board, including for several years as its president, at the same time she was working full-time in Dover as state election commissioner.
“She was organized, and busy, and energetic,” he said.
Boteler said Wayne Manlove was also a positive force in the community.
“He was always running around saying, ‘We’ve got to fix the lights,’ or whatever,” and then personally supervising the repairs he felt needed to be done, Boteler said.
While elections commissioner, Manlove oversaw the purchase of 1,500 new voting machines for the state, at a cost of $13 million. The new machines cast digital votes and produce paper printouts that can be used for recounts done by hand.
State Treasurer Colleen Davis, whose family attended St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach with the Manloves, said her father, Bill Carrroll, served with Manlove as a eucharistic minister.
“We knew her well,” Davis said. “She was a really bright, shining star of a person. Such a big loss,” she said.
Davis said Manlove loved being a public servant, and it showed in the various ways she served the community. She also praised her efforts as elections commissioner, saying that Manlove helped bring better technology to Delaware’s voting system. When Manlove was in the process of implementing the upgrades, Davis said, there was some pushback “because people are resistant to change. But when we look back, we can really see how impactful” were the changes Manlove made.
Other leaders on the state and national level praised Manlove this week. Gov. John Carney said during a Tuesday press conference that his “heart was broken” when he learned of Manlove's death. “Elaine was simply a special human being, one of the most positive people I have every come across,” Carney said. “She and I worked together 30 years ago, when she first came to work for New Castle County,” he said.
“She just lit up every room,” Carney continued. “She always had a smile. She always had that Irish twinkle in her eyes and just brought joy to everybody she came in contact with. Whatever happens today, I’m just going to have a heavy heart because of the passing of Elaine,” he said.
Attorney General Kathleen Jennings called Manlove’s death “a real tragedy,” adding that “Elaine served all the people in Delaware equally.
“No matter when you called her or asked a question, she was there for you,” Jennings said. “Always kind; always put you first. We are so very sad about the passing of Elaine and her husband. You never know what tomorrow brings. She will be missed, and we love her,” Jennings said.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and his wife, Martha, also expressed sadness at the death of Manlove and her husband.
“Martha and I are devastated to learn of the passing of Elaine and her husband, Wayne,” Carper said on Tuesday. “Elaine was a consummate public servant, a visionary and incredibly committed to honest and secure elections.
“One of her greatest professional achievements,” he said, “was modernizing Delaware’s voting machines, as well as working with the education community to bring elections and civics lessons into Delaware’s classrooms.
“It’s a cruel irony that her passing occurred on the eve of Election Day after she dedicated her life to protecting the integrity of the elections we hold so dear,” Carper said. “Elaine and Wayne recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary, and my heart goes out to their children and grandchildren today. May we honor Elaine by ensuring that, this Election Day, every person who wants to vote can vote, and every ballot that is cast is counted. I know that so many across Delaware will be thinking of Elaine today,” he said.