DART recently announced that it will hold a “Try Transit” Day in celebration of Earth Day, for the public to ride any of DART bus services statewide for free, including Paratransit, on Saturday, April 22. The day will not only be an opportunity to raise awareness for the planet’s environmental challenges, but also to highlight the many benefits of using public transportation.
By investing in clean commuting, such as riding public transit, communities can do their part to reduce harmful emissions and reduce transportation costs, officials said. According to the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), it is estimated that the average household spends 16 cents of every dollar on transportation, and 93 percent of that goes to buying, maintaining and operating cars. Households can save nearly $10,000 by taking public transportation and living with one less car. Communities that invest in public transit, reduce the nation’s carbon emissions by 63 million metric tons annually. DART officials encouraged everyone to become a “Clean Air” Partner in Transit.
“We had more than 2,200 additional customers on last year’s ‘Try Transit’ Day and hope to see that number grow this year, as this is a great opportunity to see how DART can meet your transit needs,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.
“Our commitment to the environment shines through the work we do each day. Vehicle emissions remain one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gases. By providing alternatives to single occupancy vehicles and transitioning to a zero-emission fleet, DTC is making significant strides in curbing these harmful emissions.” said John Sisson, CEO of Delaware Transit Corporation.
DART’s “Try Transit” Day is part of ongoing efforts to encourage the public to “Dump The Pump” by avoiding rising gas prices and saving money by riding public transit. Some other ways the public is being invited to do their share for cleaner air include:
• Find rides and earn rewards by registering with Delaware Commute Solutions;
• Walk or ride a bicycle for short, easy trips;
• If they do drive, drive smoothly and avoid long idling and jackrabbit starts;
• Postpone refueling cars until the evening, and don’t “top off” the tank;
• Postpone mowing the lawn with gasoline-powered mowers until evening;
• Avoid lighting a charcoal barbecue with starter lighter fluid; and
• Use latex, rather than oil-based, paints.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-time bus information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).