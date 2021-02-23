President Joe Biden has ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Feb. 26, in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.
In concurrence with the president’s order, Gov. John Carney on Monday ordered both the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on Feb. 26.
“More than 500,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Carney said. “It’s a staggering number that includes 1,368 Delawareans. Each one was a precious life. Each had family and friends. It’s important to remember and honor those lives lost.”