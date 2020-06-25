While state offices and many local offices in Delaware were closed on Friday, June 19, to observe Juneteenth, the date recognized as when word of emancipation finally reached all the slaves remaining in the U.S., a panel of speakers took to the internet in a call to action to address racial inequalities that remain.
The two-hour panel, titled “Enough is Enough: A Response to Police Brutality,” was hosted by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ). It was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters and Women’s March Delaware/Sussex.
Speakers included U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, community organizer Kerri Evelyn Harris and Delaware Rep. Nnamdi O. Chukwuocha of Wilmington.
Beginning with the singing of the hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes known as “the Black National Anthem,” the panel ended with a call for a coming together of all Delawareans with the goal of addressing racial injustice with purpose.
“We are here to say enough is enough,” said Charlotte King, chairwoman of the SDARJ. “We must go beyond the mantra ‘Keep hope alive.’ We must embrace a new mantra: ‘Equality and justice now.’”
Blunt Rochester said that “while we are going to celebrate our emancipation, let’s recommit to our freedom,” and asked Delawareans to recommit to the cause of equality. (After her brief remarks as part of the panel, she left for a meeting regarding Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s vice-presidential selection.)
“We are all drowning,” Harris said. “We have to remember that we are all in this together.” She emphasized the importance of voting in the upcoming elections, but said that’s not enough to end 401 years of systemic racism in this country. “We have to keep showing up and showing up and showing up,” she said.
“Change is on the horizon, and we can make it happen,” Harris said. “The walk is still continuing in front of us,” she said. “We cannot rest until it is complete.”
“So many parts of our system have failed,” she said. In addition to addressing inequalities within law enforcement, she said, “When you fund housing, that is justice and that is peace… When you fund education… healing our environment… when you fight for a living wage and equal justice, that is justice and that is peace.”
Chukwuocha addressed the “Justice for All” agenda and platform he is helping to construct within the Delaware General Assembly. In addition to items addressed by Gov. John Carney last week — which included mandatory use of body cams by police officers and banning chokeholds, and the decision by the Delaware State Police to discontinue the release of photographs of minors who are arrested — Chukwuocha said the agenda addresses “long-term strategies working toward long-term systemic change.”
Jennings, who has been in office about 18 months, addressed cases of black citizens in Delaware who died at the hands of police officers, including Jeremy McDole, a wheelchair-bound man who was shot and killed by police officers in Wilmington in 2015.
Although the U.S. Department of Justice ruled in 2017 that there was “insufficient evidence” to pursue federal charges against the Wilmington Police Department in McDole’s death, the 28-year-old paraplegic “should be alive today,” Jenning said.
“There was no real accountability for his death,” she acknowledged.
Jennings also addressed the case of a Dover police officer who was hired by the Greensboro, Md., police department despite having kicked a subdued suspect in the face. Nine months later, Webster was involved in the death of a young man along the banks of the Choptank River.
These cases, Jennings said, are evidence as to the need for stronger use-of-force standards in Delaware. “We need to shine the light of day onto the use of force,” she said.
Jennings issued a “call to action” moving forward. She listed items such as calling legislators and writing letters to newspaper editors, and urged citizens to “get proximate, and get out of your comfort zones.”
“Let’s not do the easy stuff, let’s do the tough stuff,” Jennings said. “Leaders gotta lead right now.”
The SDARJ is hosting another video “town hall” discussion on July 14. The topic will be the need for reform in the law-enforcement system. For more information, go to the SDJARJ Facebook page or its web site, http://sdjarj.org/
The entire June 19 video conference can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKa2VP9dYQA.