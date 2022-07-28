Delaware Interfaith Power & Light (DeIPL), in partnership with Energize Delaware, last week announced funding for energy conservation programs including seed-grant opportunities available to all Delaware congregations participating in Energize Delaware’s Faith Efficiency QuickStart Program.
The Faith Efficiency QuickStart is a program that offers Delaware faith communities valuable power-saving information and financial assistance to achieve greater energy efficiency and resiliency.
Interested congregations are being invited to join Delaware Interfaith Power & Light for the program launch events announcing the Seed-Grant Program or sign up online.
“DeIPL is committed to working with Delaware faith communities and congregations to make a positive impact on the existing climate crisis, with energy efficiency being the fastest, cheapest and largest single resource solution for simultaneously saving energy, saving mone and preventing GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions,” said Shweta Arya, who is the executive director of the IPL in Delaware.
“In partnership with DeIPL, Energize Delaware’s Faith Efficiency program has facilitated free energy audits, remediation and educational programs for more than 70 participating congregations in Delaware. Empowered with valuable energy audit assessments, these seed-grants will now make possible important energy-efficient upgrades,” noted Suzanne Sebastian, deputy director of Energize Delaware.
According to energy audits, the average congregation spends more than $6,000 per year on energy costs. Depending upon the space covered by the church and the number of appliances used, in an average church, the energy usage is around 10 times more than an average residential home.
By participating in the Faith Efficiency Quick-Start Program, Delaware congregations will be able to improve their energy-efficiency and reduce their utility bills. That will allow them to repurpose the savings to better serve their own mission and goals, while engaging in thoughtful stewardship of natural resources to reduce pollution, protect life-sustaining ecosystems and conserve resources for future generations.
Apostle John Graham of the Temple United Church in Wilmington noted his congregation is already seeing results:
“The Temple United Church has been partnering with DelPl on stewardship issues for more than 10 years in a very successful manner. By utilizing its Windows of Hope Program and Energize Delaware’s Faith Efficiency Program, we have drastically reduced our utility bills. We are looking forward to utilizing the seed-grant program to pay for more efficient heating and cooling system and believe it to be a great blessing for Delaware congregations.”
Delaware Interfaith Power & Light’s mission is to inspire and mobilize people of faith and conscience to take bold and just action on climate change. DeIPL is the Delaware affiliate of Interfaith Power & Light, a national religious response to the threat of climate change.