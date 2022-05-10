Energize Delaware is proud to announce that it has received the 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This is the sixth year Energize Delaware has received the national honor.
“Energize Delaware is honored to accept the Energy Star Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence award. Over 11,700 homes in Delaware have participated in our Home Performance with Energy Star Program, which begins with a home energy assessment. The award validates the effectiveness of Energize Delaware as we help Delawareans become more energy-efficient,” said Tony DePrima, executive director of Energize Delaware.
“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 Energy Star award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”
Each year, the Energy Star program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. Energy Star award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. The efforts are considered essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.
Winners are selected from a network of thousands of Energy Star partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about Energy Star’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.