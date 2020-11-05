Sussex County voters turned out in full force to participate in Election Day 2020.
“I didn’t know it was going to be such a big turnout,” said Kenneth “Bo” McDowell, director of Department of Elections’ Sussex County office. “But I think that’s how it was across the state, across the country. I think it went well. I’m thankful we put out more machines than ever,” he said, noting 190 in Sussex alone, “more workers and more poll books. Obviously, next time we’ll adapt to put even more out there.
“Obviously, it was a great turnout, so I think the voters should be proud of themselves for standing in line and not leaving,” he added. “Everybody stuck it out and did their duty.”
Delaware’s overall voter turnout was at 68.66 percent (or 507,773 of 739,570 registered voters) — higher than the 65.25 percent turnout in 2016.
“We had some long lines in a couple places, but I think that was just a result of turnout, which I think is good thing,” he said. “We had 130,000 voters in Sussex, and the former record was 106,000,” including both in-person and absentee votes.
There are anecdotal reports of people waiting up to two hours. At Selbyville and Roxana, waiting lines zigzagged and wrapped around the parking lots, with additional cars parked parallel on the road shoulders. At Frankford, people had the usual experience of waiting for an hour during a morning rush (although things quieted down later).
Anyone in line by 8 p.m. was guaranteed to get in the door, but at least four locations closed late, still working their way through long lines: Millville and Long Neck closing 30 minutes late, Laurel 60 minutes and Delmar 75 minutes.
“I really appreciate their patience with the process — and the people putting on the election, they did awesome. I’m so proud of the poll workers,” from the office staff to the volunteers, said McDowell, both proud and appreciative. “We will definitely put more machine in key locations.”
Health precautions also played a big role as the country hosted an election amid a pandemic. McDowell suggested that lines may have appeared longer because of social distancing, but that voting moved slower partly because of the wipe-down machine disinfection between voters. Some voters did not wear a mask, which is currently required in most instances statewide to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets that can carry COVID-19 even in asymptomatic carriers. The state election commissioner’s decision on the issue was ultimately just to treat them the same as anyone else.
“It’s a tense time right now,” McDowell said. “If we have an incident, there’s a whole process, we have to shut the place down,” and so they kept things moving as much as possible.
Otherwise, Sussex voting was fairly routine, McDowell said. The department even managed to safely get ballots to those in the hospital or currently ill with the coronavirus.
A third of Sussex County’s ballots were cast by absentee/mail-in, a program that was expanded broadly this year to prevent spread of COVID. (Among the county’s 50,000 requested ballots, the department received about 44,000, or 88 percent, completed ballots back, McDowell said.)
Delaware voters can use the personalized online portal at https://ivote.de.gov to check ballot status, register to vote, update address or political affiliation, find polling locations and more.
Results, maps and calendars are also online at https://elections.delaware.gov (Delaware) and https://electionssc.delaware.gov (Sussex County).
Democrats win statewide seats, GOP wins local seats
While parts of the country were still doling out electoral votes on Wednesday morning, the majority of Delaware’s election races were thoroughly decided on election night. However, the department still had to count provisional ballots and write-ins, such as for the Sussex County Council District 3 campaign.
“We’re adjudicating right now,” McDowell said on Wednesday morning. “We’re just getting started.”
Statewide, there were no major upsets for the big-ticket candidates, with Democratic Party incumbents topping Republicans by a loose margin of 6 to 4. Delaware’s official vote has yet to be finalized (percentages here have been rounded).
Delaware’s three electoral votes have been guaranteed to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D), who led Donald Trump and Michael Pence (R), 58.8 to 39.8 percent, for U.S. president and vice president (with Libertarians and the Green Party of Delaware splitting the other 1.4 percent).
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D), with 59.5 percent, defeated Lauren Witzke (R) with 37.9 percent (with Independents and Libertarians splitting the other 2.7 percent).
For U.S. representative in Congress, Lisa Blunt Rochester (D), with 57.7 percent, defeated Lee Murphy (R), with 40.2 percent, (with Independents and Libertarians splitting the other 2.2 percent).
Gov. John Carney (D), with 59.5 percent, defeated Julianne Murray (R), with 38.6 percent, (while Independents and Libertarians split the other 1.9 percent).
Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long (D), with 59.2 percent, defeated Donyale Hall (R), with 40.9 percent.
Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro (D) likewise kept his seat, with 59.5 percent, against Julia Pillsbury (R), with 40.5 percent.
Locally, several state legislators ran unopposed to keep their seats: Sen. Gerald Hocker Sr. (R-20th), Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf (D-14th), Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-37th), Rep. Ronald Gray (R-38th) and Rep. Rich Collins (R-41st).
For Sussex County Council District 1, Michael Vincent (R) defeated Hunter Hastings (D), 65 to 35 percent. There was no contest in District 2 for Cynthia Green (R), nor for Sussex County Clerk of the Peace Norman “Jay” Jones Jr. (R).
However, vote tallies were not completed by Coastal Point deadline for Sussex County Council District 3, where Patricia Drago mounted a write-in campaign against Mark Schaeffer (R), who received more than 16,500 votes.
Former commissioner killed on Election Day eve
For many in the Department of Elections, there was an added emotional challenge after the sudden death of former election commissioner Elaine Manlove and her husband, Wayne, in a vehicle collision on Monday, Nov. 2, in New Castle County.
“Elaine was a consummate public servant, a visionary and incredibly committed to honest and secure elections,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper. “One of her greatest professional achievements over her 12 years as Elections Commissioner was modernizing Delaware’s voting machines, as well as working with the education community to bring elections and civics lessons into Delaware’s classrooms.”
“She delayed her retirement [until 2019] to help prepare for the unprecedented challenges of the 2020 election. She was a public servant and a good friend,” said Gov. John Carney, offering condolences to the family. “We are also sending strength today to Elaine’s second family at the Department of Elections. This is not an easy day for them, but I know they will be working hard to protect our democracy and make Elaine proud.”
Mid-week, the crash remained under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Both in their 70s, the Ocean View couple had celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this year.
Anthony Albence is Delaware’s current election commissioner.