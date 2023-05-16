The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) announced this week DART’s Beach Bus services will begin on Monday, May 22, operating daily with increased frequencies, early morning to late night, through Sunday, Sept. 10. The routes serve Rehoboth Beach and the Rehoboth boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Md., Millsboro and Georgetown. All buses are ADA-accessible and equipped with bike racks.
Visitors and residents are being encouraged to use DART’s Rehoboth Park & Ride and Lewes Transit Center. The Rehoboth Park & Ride is located at 20055 Shuttle Road, just north of the entrance to Rehoboth Avenue. The Lewes Transit Center is located at 17616 Coastal Highway, just south of Five Points. Parking is free at both facilities, and the bus fare is paid upon boarding. The one-way cash fare is $2, while the student fare is $1, and the reduced fare is 80 cents for people who are 65 or older or have a certified disability. The blind (with DVI photo ID) ride free.
The best value for riding the bus is to purchase a pass. The cost of the Daily Pass is $4. For even greater savings, the 7-Consecutive Day Pass costs $16, or a 30- Consecutive Day Pass costs $60. A 20-Ride ticket is also available for $26 (DART Pass app only).
“As more people are learning each year, the Beach Bus is a terrific alternative to reach our beach communities while avoiding traffic and parking constraints,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “We are expecting another year of increased ridership as more residents and guests discover the convenience of our Beach Bus routes.”
DTC Chief Executive Officer John Sisson said, “As we move into the summer, we’re excited to begin our frequent daily service and offer a safe, fast, and convenient way to travel around our beach towns. And, compared to the high price of gas and parking costs, it’s a cost-effective way to go.”
DART’s Route 305 Beach Connection operates weekends and holidays, between Wilmington and Rehoboth, beginning Saturday, May 27, through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. The motor coach offers 45 seats and two wheelchair positions, along with under-coach storage compartments for beach gear and luggage.
The bus stops at the Wilmington Transit Center, Christiana Mall, Odessa Park & Ride in Middletown, Scarborough Road Park & Ride in Dover, the Lewes Transit Center and Rehoboth Park & Ride. Riders traveling from New Castle County are being encouraged to buy a 3-Zone Daily Pass for $10 or from Kent County a 2-Zone Daily Pass for $8. The passes can also be used on all Beach Bus services.
With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information, and track the bus along its route. And, for faster boarding and convenience, riders can pay their fare with DART Pass, our contactless mobile payment app.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART.Real-time bus information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).