The Delaware State Police will be hosting several seminars across Sussex County in May that will focus on teen driving safety and education. Each seminar will have a member of the Collision Reconstruction Unit, Troop 7 administration, a Community Outreach officer and a representative from the Victim Services Unit in attendance.
There will be no cost to attend, and each seminar is open to students, parents or guardians, new drivers, and anyone else who would like to learn about and discuss safe driving practices.
The dates and locations of the upcoming seminars are:
• Wednesday, May 18, at 6 p.m., Sussex Tech High School, 17099 County Seat Highway, Georgetown;
• Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m., Delaware State Police Troop 7, 19444 Mulberry Knoll Road, Lewes.
Any questions regarding these seminars can be directed to Sgt. N. DeMalto of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at (302) 703-3269.