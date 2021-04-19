The Delaware State Police (DSP) this week recognized and honored its public safety communication personnel during National Public Safety Telecommunications Operators Week.
The Delaware State Police Communications Section consists of three 911 Public Safety Answering Points (dispatch centers), which are located in each of the three Delaware counties and Headquarters Communications in Dover. Every year in April, since 1994, a week is set aside as National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week to recognize and honor the men and women working the many Communication Centers Nationwide.
“The personnel assigned to the DSP Communication Section have dedicated their careers to providing superior services to those who are in need for law enforcement assistance,” officials noted.
They are responsible for answering and responding to 911 calls, dispatching law enforcement officers, communicating with local, state and federal agencies, collaborating with fire and EMS dispatchers, and operating in mobile command positions during critical incidents.
“They are the first public safety professionals to receive and respond to calls for help; and they are the first people responsible for ensuring that appropriate resources are dispatched and delivered to those in need. Oftentimes, they can make the difference between life and death...”
In 2020, Delaware State Police Communication personnel received 348,147 calls for emergency service and an additional 308,160 non-emergency related administrative calls for service, for a total of 656,307 calls.
“Every day the residents and visitors to Delaware depend upon the skills, expertise and commitment of these telecommunication professionals. This is especially evident during the current COVID-19 pandemic, during which these dedicated individuals remain in the centers to ensure that every 911 call is answered and appropriate law enforcement services are rendered,” they said.
“The DSP proudly commends the public safety communication professionals in our agency, whose exemplary service and dedication provide for the safety of our troopers and our citizens every day,” said DSP Superintendent Col. Melissa A. Zebley. “With compassion and competence, they are a lifeline to our citizens during their greatest time of need as well as a steady source of information and support to first responders. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with this distinguished group of women and men.”