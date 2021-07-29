When Constance Dick was in high school studying business, she knew a secretarial career interested her, but she never imagined she’d be contentedly working for the same employer for 70 years — with no plans to retire at age 88.
“Miss Connie” — as her co-workers at Delaware State Police Troop 4 in Georgetown call her —gets up every weekday morning, even when the idea isn’t exactly appealing, sees that her nails are painted, lipstick is applied and hair is nicely groomed, dresses for the office, and leaves for the 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift.
“You just get started and you keep going. That’s what I do, anyhow. You just go day to day. I just keep going,” the 1951 graduate of high school in Harrington said one recent morning as she sat in her neatly-kept office.
On the wall of her office is a framed uniform shirt, presented to her when she was made an honorary state trooper in 2011, for being employed by the Delaware State Police for an unprecedented number of years — 60.
“She has the record for the entire state. Nobody else has even come close,” MCpl. Gary Fournier, public information officer, said as he visited Dick’s office. The topic lightheartedly turned to Fournier being a handsome man, and Dick glanced at him, nodded, grinned and said, “Well, there’s nothing bad about him,” causing him to laugh.
When she arrives each morning, Dick works on reports and activity sheets or writes a letter for her boss, Capt. Jon Wood, but the days of dictation and shorthand are gone.
“I took all the business classes in high school. They don’t even teach shorthand anymore. When I started here, I had a manual typewriter,” Dick said.
“Do you still have it, Miss Connie?” Fournier asked, and she shook her head.
“I got rid of it. It broke,” she said.
In the late 1980s, she recalled, she sat in front of a computer screen for the first time, feeling a bit intimidated.
“It was a big change from a typewriter. Of course, we went from a manual typewriter to an electric. I liked that. The touch was lighter, so I didn’t miss the manual,” she said.
There are about 90 employees in Troop 4 now, compared to 25 when she began her position, where she has now served under 29 commanders — the increase in staff due to a growing population.
“This is an interesting job. I like the people I have met over the years. I don’t how many there have been, but it’s been a lot,” she said.
In a celebratory post on the Delaware State Police website, Fournier wrote that Dick was being recognized as “a fixture of Troop 4 in Georgetown since June 15, 1951.”
“A small luncheon took place Wednesday, June 30, at Mulligan’s Point in Georgetown to celebrate her platinum jubilee where the executive staff, former Troop 4 commanders, along with former superintendents and current troopers stationed at Troop 4, attended to honor Miss Connie with a crystal cathedral-cut award.
“The inscription on the award read ‘Thank you for 70 years of service and selflessness to the men and women of the Delaware State Police Troop 4. Your contributions to public safety are as immeasurable as our gratitude and admiration.’ Members of the Delaware House of Representatives and Senate also acknowledged Miss Connie’s accomplishments throughout the 70 years with a signed tribute,” Fournier stated.
The crystal award is now in her office, as are similar awards honoring her for 60, 65 and 70 years of service.
Col. Melissa Zebley, superintendent of the Delaware State Police, added, “It is an honor and a privilege for all members of her DSP family to commemorate Miss Connie’s 70 years of distinguished service to our agency and our state. The legacy of her service extends far beyond her beloved Troop 4 family and is woven into the fabric of our agency’s history. For her innumerable contributions to the DSP, its members and the citizens of our state, we are proud to celebrate her today and for many years to come.”
The widow of George Dick, Miss Connie has four stepchildren and three grandchildren.
At home, she often trims hedges in her yard.
“They are just things you have to do,” she said, adding that she has no secret for longevity of life or career.
“I try to keep going. I like to shop. Some days I don’t feel like getting up, but I don’t think I could just retire and be at home. Nothing on television is worth watching,” she said.
“I don’t take any special vitamins or anything, so there is no secret. But I do have a glass of wine now and then.”