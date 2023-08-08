The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) recently announced a partnership with all three Habitat for Humanity organizations in Delaware to administer a $3 million grant program to help eligible Delaware homeowners who need to make critical home repairs but have been unable to because of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Delaware Homeowner Assistance Fund (DEHAF) Home Repair Program grant for each household is capped at $20,000. Eligibility requirements include:
• household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI);
• the property must be the homeowner’s primary residence;
• the financial hardship must have occurred after Jan. 21, 2020;
• the property must be a single-family, detached or attached home or townhouse, a one- to four-unit single-family condominium, or a mobile or manufactured home.
In Sussex County, the qualifying incomes, by numbers of people in the household are: one person, $49,800; two people, $56,900; three people, $64,000; four people, $71,100; five people, $76,800; six people, $82,500; seven people, $88,200; and eight people, $93,900.
The program is intended to address conditions severe enough that, for health or safety reasons, would involuntarily displace the homeowner from the property. Repair work to be done could include:
• pest abatement;
• insulation installation;
• mold and mildew remediation;
• asbestos and lead paint removal;
• heating, cooling, electrical, and plumbing repairs;
• structural issues such as roof, floor, stairway, porch, and window repairs or replacement;
• and the repair, replacement, or installation of accessibility aids such as hand railings, ramps, grab bars and wider doorways.
Homeowners can apply for the DEHAF Home Repair Program grant through their local Habitat for Humanity. Delaware’s three Habitat for Humanity organizations — Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity — will initiate the application process and obtain required documentation from their respective counties, determine eligibility and oversee repair work for accepted applications. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the $3 million runs out.
“We are grateful to DSHA for the opportunity to serve more families impacted by COVID through these Homeowner Assistance Funds. Helping individuals and families sustain the homeownership they have worked so hard to obtain is one of our key programs. Our programs build strength, stability and self-reliance,” said Kevin L. Smith, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County.
“Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity extends its sincere gratitude for partnering with the three Habitat Affiliates in Delaware for this critical program. Serving the vulnerable population is our greatest priority and this funding will ensure much-needed support to those impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. We believe in a world where everyone has a decent and safe place to call home,” said Timothy Bailey, CEO, Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity.
The program, tied into DSHA’s Delaware Mortgage Relief Program (DEMRP), is funded by the Homeowner Assistance Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act, which the U.S. Treasury Department distributed to the state of Delaware. The $50 million received is being administered by DSHA and will be available until 2025 or until funds run out, whichever occurs first.
“This funding focused on home repairs is an important step in addressing the housing crisis throughout the state of Delaware,” said Kevin Gilmore, CEO of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity. “The need for this type of program in immense. More than 25,000 owner-occupied homes are in need of repairs in the state. Sussex County Habitat is looking forward to utilizing the funding to help families in our county.”
“Repairs are a part of owning a home; however, when those repairs threaten the safety, peace of mind, and stability of families, something must be done immediately,” said DSHA Director Eugene Young Jr. “One of DSHA’s main priorities is to keep families in their homes, and we’re proud to partner with Delaware’s Habitats so that families across the state will no longer have to face the possibility of leaving the communities they call home.”
The Statewide Emergency Repair Program (SERP), also DSHA-funded, is managed by Milford Housing Development Corporation and is an additional ongoing program available to homeowners. For more information, call (302) 491-4010 or toll-free at 1-844-413-0038.