The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLBank Pittsburgh) recently announced $1.075 million in Home4Good funding awarded to programs across the state working to reduce homelessness.
The funding will be used to address three key areas: homelessness diversion, rapid re-housing and innovation. Grants were awarded to 13 programs from 10 Delaware organizations, including Brandywine Counseling & Community Services; Catholic Charities Inc.; Family Promise of Northern NCC; Ministry of Caring Inc.; People’s Place II; Salvation Army; The Way Home; West End Neighborhood House Inc.; and YWCA Delaware Inc.
Home4Good grants are supported by FHLBank member financial institutions including: Arch Reinsurance Company; Artisans’ Bank; Community Bank Delaware; County Bank; Del-One Federal Credit Union; Dover Federal Credit Union; First Citizens Community Bank; Fulton Bank N.A.; Genworth Life Insurance Company; Life Insurance Company of North America; Meridian Bank; Millers Capital Insurance Company; NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company; NY Life Insurance & Annuity Company; QBE Insurance Corporation; Santander Bank N.A.; Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union; Technology Insurance Company Inc.; Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company; Wesco Insurance Company; and Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB.
“I applaud the many partners who are helping our neighbors find shelter,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), “and thank FHLBank Pittsburgh, the Delaware State Housing Authority, and their members and housing partners for coming together to help families in our great state receive housing funding and services.”
“Every Delawarean should have a place to call home, and this funding is one of the most crucial ways to make sure we accomplish that,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). “Home4Good strengthens our existing resources and infrastructure by supporting organizations that are already doing great work to assist those in our state facing homelessness.”
“We know that far too many Delawareans are experiencing homelessness in our state,” said U. S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.). “This Home4Good funding will be instrumental in helping Delaware organizations continue to provide support and resources to individuals and families experiencing homelessness across the state. I’m grateful to the Delaware State Housing Authority and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh for recognizing the need for more funding to these organizations in order to reduce homelessness across our state and help Delawareans get back on their feet.”
Home4Good was established by FHLBank Pittsburgh and has been combined with DSHA funds to combat homelessness with the support of FHLBank member financial institutions. The funding is distributed as grants to organizations that help individuals retain or find housing, provide supportive services or address other unmet needs within the existing homeless provider network. Home4Good is one of several ways that FHLBank partners with its members to provide needed funding and support communities.
“We’re honored to be a part of this initiative and proud to support the organizations working to address homelessness through a multitude of different approaches,” said DSHA director Eugene R. Young Jr. “From rapid re-housing to innovation, each program plays a valuable role in ensuring Delawareans have access to housing opportunities and support services.”