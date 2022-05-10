May has arrived, and the beginning of DART’s Beach Bus season is just a few weeks away. After a successful 2021 season with almost 160,000 riders, DART’s contractor, First Transit, is in need of drivers to meet the demand as residents and visitors take advantage of the service to avoid traffic and parking challenges.
With First Transit, Drivers can earn $20 per hour and receive a signing bonus of $3,000 if they have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL); $2,000 without a CDL. For those without a CDL, First Transit will provide CDL training.
“First Transit currently has 44 of the needed 62 drivers to operate our Beach Bus service and need several more qualified drivers to meet our scheduled service needs for the upcoming summer season to avoid any reduction in service,” said Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson.
Those interested in the position can apply at workatfirst.com, and search Rehoboth Beach.
Starting May 23, DART’s daily Beach Bus service will be on the road to provide convenient, safe and clean rides to visitors and residents. The bus routes serve Rehoboth Beach and the Rehoboth boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and South Bethany, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City, Md., as well as Millsboro and Georgetown, through Sept. 11.