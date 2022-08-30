The Division of Public Health (DPH) this week released the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) fact sheet for 2020, on all drug overdose deaths that occurred in Delaware that year. The snapshot contains fatality data abstracted from the state’s Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) collaborative. DPH collects and analyzes unintentional drug overdose death data from death certificate information, medical examiner reports, forensic toxicology results and law enforcement reports.
The fact sheet provides information on the drugs listed as the cause of death on the death certificate and drugs identified as present by toxicology or medical examiner reporting.
Officials noted this week that almost all heroin overdose deaths in 2020 had fentanyl present (99 percent). Furthermore, fentanyl was the drug most frequently listed as the cause of death (84 percent). Most overdose deaths had more than one drug present (78 percent), and (84 percent) of all cocaine overdose deaths had fentanyl. Similarly, fentanyl presence was high among methamphetamine (79 percent) and benzodiazepine (79 percent) overdose deaths.
“As we commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 and remember the lives lost to overdose, it is important for all Delawareans and visitors to the state to know that no illicit drug is safe,” said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “Assume that drugs not prescribed by your doctor contain, or are laced with, fentanyl. The information analyzed by the Overdose Data to Action collaborative clearly shows that fentanyl is present in not only opioids, but also cocaine and counterfeit prescription medications.”
DPH is currently finalizing its strategy to distribute fentanyl test strips in bulk. At the present time, the public can receive two test strips in any DPH Narcan kit, which are available through mail order and at points of distribution (POD) events listed on the website at HelpisHereDE.com. To prevent overdose death, in addition to having Narcan on hand and utilizing fentanyl test strips, a person in active substance use should never use alone and go slow so that someone they trust can monitor them for any adverse side effects, officials advised.
To prevent the spread of infectious diseases, DPH encouraged those with substance-use disorder (SUD) to engage with Brandywine Counseling & Community Services for more information and syringe exchange services by visiting BrandywineCounseling.com or calling (302) 656-2348.
DPH officials encouraged those struggling with SUD to visit HelpIsHereDE.com to connect to treatment online, in person or by phone.
“Friends and family need to recognize the signs and symptoms of a SUD,” officials said. “It is also important that parents, educators, counselors and other influential members recognize the seriousness of fentanyl and have conversations about the risk of overdose when experimenting with drugs.”
Anyone who is struggling with addiction in Delaware can call the DHSS 24/7 Crisis Hotline to be connected to treatment and recovery options. In Sussex County, call 1-800-345-6785. For free 24/7 counseling, coaching and support, as well as links to mental health, addiction and crisis services, call the Delaware Hope Line at 1-833-9-HOPEDE. To search for treatment and recovery services in Delaware or nearby states, visit HelpIsHereDE.com.