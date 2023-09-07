The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) recently announced a new financial assistance program for homeowners who receive their drinking water from private wells. The program is operated by the agency’s Health Systems Protection section.
Delawareans can now receive free test kits for their primary residence in the state, which were previously available for $4 per kit. The test kits cover a standard range of bacteria and chemicals that may be present in drinking water.
A Bacteria Kit tests for:
• Total coliforms
• E. coli
A Chemical Kit tests for:
• Alkalinity
• Chloride
• Fluoride
• Hardness
• Iron
• Nitrate
• Nitrite
• pH
• Sodium
• Sulfate
The Division of Public Health reminded residents that water quality standards for private wells are not regulated by the federal or state government, and they are the responsibility of the homeowner. For more information on primary and secondary contaminants covered by the Safe Drinking Water Act, and their health impacts, visit: https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2016-06/documents/npwdr_complete_table.pdf.
Drinking water test kits can be picked up at four locations in the state. In Sussex County, that location is Environmental Health Field Services, Thurman Adams State Service Center, Suite 1700, 544 S. Bedford St, Georgetown, which can be reached at (302) 515-3300.
Individuals will be eligible to apply for the new financial assistance program if their water quality test results obtained from the laboratory contain excessive amounts of:
• Total coliforms
• E. coli
• Fluoride
• Nitrate
• Nitrite or
• Sodium (if individuals are at risk and on severely salt-restricted diets).
To participate in the program, individuals must complete the application form and provide proof of enrollment in other state or federal assistance program, such as SNAP, WIC, Supplemental Security Income, LIHEAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Once applications have been reviewed and approved, third-party vendors will select the appropriate treatment methods based on sample results. A treatment system, installation and the first year of maintenance will be covered by the program. Homeowners and tenants with landlord approval/sign-off can apply for the program.
The program is funded through the State of Delaware’s 2023-fiscal-year capital budget (Bond Bill) and has a budget of $200,000. It will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until funds expire or additional funding is secured for the program.
For more information about the new program, email DHSS_DPH_PrivateWell@delaware.gov or call (302) 744-4546, Option 9.