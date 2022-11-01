As part of the Delaware State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP), the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will be conducting a series of community health assessments. The health assessments are designed to help improve understanding of the health concerns and needs of Delaware communities and to improve the future health in Delaware.
DPH has partnered with the University of Delaware’s Epidemiology Program and Partnership for Healthy Communities to survey each of Delaware’s three counties. Teams of students and community members will go door-to-door to canvas households in each county. The program will provide incentives for completed surveys.
The dates for canvassing to begin, by county, are:
• New Castle County — Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022;
• Kent County – Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022;
• Sussex County – Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023;
The community assessments are part of what is designed to be a broader and more comprehensive State Health Assessment (SHA), under way through 2023. It includes hosting community conversations across the state, gathering and analyzing existing data, and convening a collaborative coalition.
“The State Health Assessment is the foundation for developing Delaware’s next SHIP,” said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “This information will describe the health of Delaware’s population and identify areas for health improvement, contributing factors that impact health outcomes, and community assets and resources that can mobilize to improve Delaware’s health over the next five years.”
“We are excited to support the Delaware SHIP and appreciate the opportunities for our students to apply their skills in gathering, analyzing, and presenting health information, said Dr. Jennifer Horney, founding director of the epidemiology program at the University of Delaware. “Whether canvassing neighborhoods with community residents, facilitating a community conversation, or working alongside diverse stakeholders as part of a statewide coalition, our students are learning the importance and value of a health assessment and improvement process aimed at involving the community, stakeholders and partners each step along the way.”
A State Health Improvement Plan is a long-term, systematic plan to address the public health issues identified in the State Health Assessment. It reflects the public health system and its strategic priorities, the state’s demographics, and the community makeup. A SHIP addresses the highest health priorities of a state’s population. These priorities cover various public health issues such as access to healthcare, infant mortality, obesity, and tobacco prevention.
To learn more about Delaware’s State Health Improvement Plan, visit https://delawareship.org.