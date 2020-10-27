The Delaware Department of Justice this week secured a Court of Chancery ruling dissolving four LLCs and two corporations owned by Paul J. Manafort Jr. and Richard W. Gates III after the Court approved an order granting a default judgment.
“This is another victory for the integrity of Delaware’s corporate brand,” said Attorney General Kathleen Jennings. “Paul Manafort and Richard Gates violated Delaware law and abused the corporate franchise to commit federal tax fraud. Dissolving their LLCs and corporations ensures that they can never again be used in such schemes. We will continue to enforce all regulations governing Delaware LLCs and corporations and ensure that nobody — no matter his connections — is above the law.”
According to the DOJ, the Delaware entities were used to launder $75 million in funds from the Ukrainian government to assist Manafort and Gates in tax fraud and other crimes. Five of the six entities in question, they said, also violated administrative requirements of Delaware law: LOAV Ltd. has been suspended for tax delinquencies since March of 2020; Davis Manafort International LLC lost its Good Standing status in June of 2020; BADE LLC was involuntarily canceled for failure to appoint a Registered Agent in June of 2019; Jupiter Holdings Management LLC was involuntarily canceled for failure to appoint a Registered Agent in December of 2017; and Davis Manafort, Inc. was voided for failure to file annual reports and pay franchise taxes in March of 2014.
Manafort, who chaired the 2016 political campaign of President Donald Trump, was convicted by a jury trial in August 2018 and pleaded guilty in September 2018 to two counts of Conspiracy against the United States, which included a conspiracy to launder money, commit tax fraud, violate foreign agent registration statutes, and obstrct justice by witness tampering.
Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to Conspiracy against the United States and making a false statement to Special Counsel’s Office.
Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed in July 2018 by Gov. John Carney modified Delaware’s Limited Liability Company Act to authorize the Attorney General to request that the Court of Chancery cancel the certificate of formation of a Delaware limited liability company. The Attorney General already had similar authority for Delaware corporations.
Neither Manafort nor Gates provided any cooperation in the matter, the DOJ noted, and neither party responded to the complaint, despite having more than 13 months in which to do so.