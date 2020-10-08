The Delaware Department of Justice this week secured a Court of Chancery ruling dissolving two LLCs owned by Michael Cohen after petitioning the Court to approve a stipulation of judgment.
“Dissolving Mr. Cohen’s LLCs ensures that they can never again be used to evade or violate the law,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Delaware’s role in the corporate community is a privilege that comes with responsibility. We expect every Delaware business to follow the law, full stop, and my office will not hesitate to use our full authority to stop criminal abuse of a Delaware LLC or corporation.”
Cohen, a former attorney for President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty in August 2018 to Making False Statements to a Bank, Excessive Campaign Contribution, Causing an Unlawful Corporate Contribution, and five counts of Evasion of Personal Income Tax.
According to the AG’s Office, Cohen confessed to using Essential Consultants LLC to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to an adult-film actress claiming to have been involved with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, as well as to pay for technology services purchased for the Trump campaign and make other payments.
They said Cohen further admitted that he planned to use a second LLC, Resolution Consultants LLC, to facilitate a $125,000 payment to a second woman claiming involvement with Trump but later canceled the agreement. Jennings petitioned in September 2019 to cancel both LLCs’ formation documents.
Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed in July 2018 by Gov. John Carney modified Delaware’s Limited Liability Company Act to authorize the Attorney General to request that the Court of Chancery cancel the certificate of formation of a Delaware limited liability company. The Attorney General already had similar authority for Delaware corporations.
Cohen has cooperated fully on the proposed stipulation of judgment in this matter, officials noted.