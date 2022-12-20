The Delaware Department of Justice is seeking the public’s assistance in the prosecution of a Sussex County pastor charged for soliciting child pornography, and is requesting that anyone with information contact law enforcement.
“Nothing matters more than protecting our kids,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I am grateful to the prosecutors and police who have led this investigation, who have ensured that the victim of this case is safe, and who are working day and night to secure justice. We ask that any additional victims or witnesses with information come forward. We will be there to support you.”
Leonard Eley, 62, was formally indicted on Nov. 28 with one count of Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Theft by False Pretenses following an investigation into charges that he solicited nude photographs from a minor over the course of a year. Eley, whose alleged victim was a former member of his church, Storm Shelter Ministries, is further alleged to have paid for the photographs using stolen funds from his church’s account.
At the time of Eley’s initial indictment, the State was aware of one victim, but prosecutors said they have reason to believe that additional victims may be unidentified. The State implored anyone whom Eley has harmed or who has additional information about the case to contact Det. Chris Whitehouse of the Milton Police Department at (302) 684-8547, ext. 103.
Eley’s indictment was secured by Deputy Attorneys General Caroline Brittingham and Michael Cooksey of the DOJ’s Human Trafficking Unit, following an investigation led by Det. Whitehouse and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.