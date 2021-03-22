The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) on March 19 announced that Rayshawn Sheppard, a 30 year-old inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI), who they said had a history of significant chronic health conditions prior to his incarceration, had died on Thursday evening, March 18, at Christiana Hospital.
Sheppard, a resident of Seaford, had been in DOC custody since 2019 and was serving an eight-year sentence for drug dealing, officials said. He was brought on March 9 to the SCI infirmary, where he was monitored and tested for symptoms of generalized weakness and lethargy, they said. Sheppard was administered a COVID-19 test and tested negative.
On March 12, he was admitted to Beebe Healthcare for additional testing after his condition did not improve, and he was subsequently transferred to Christiana Hospital for further testing and analysis, officials said.
On March 18, they said, his condition suddenly deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest. Aggressive lifesaving measures were not able to revive him, and he was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 7:15 p.m. on March 18.
Sheppard’s body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death, officials noted.