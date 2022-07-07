Trap Pond State Park, a 3,650-acre property near Laurel filled with bald cypress trees, is getting a major overhaul, including replacing primitive cabins with 10 cabins offering indoor plumbing and adding a kids’ water splash pad. Other campsites around the state, including at Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Killens Pond and Lums Pond state parks, will also see big upgrades, including adding six new cabins at Delaware Seashore State Park.
The facilities will benefit from $3.2 million in new federal funding from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) and $2.5 million in state funding for parks.
At a well-attended July 1 announcement of the planned upgrades to the parks system at Cape Henlopen State Park, held at the park’s observation tower, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin jointly made the announcement with Linda Cruz Carnall of the federal EDA.
“We want Trap Pond to grow and become the largest park with amenities in our system,” said Ray Bivens, state parks and recreation director, in a sneak preview of an announcement to come from that deparatment this week. Bivens also revealed plans for the installation of a splash pad and the upgrade of five primitive mini-cabins with no bathrooms, to 10 enhanced cabins with toilets and plumbing, that he said will help “drive the land values of the homes and property owners next to Trap Pond.”
Delaware is a gold award-winning park system and is considered the best public recreation, camping, hiking and trails system in the U.S., according to federal and state natural resource leaders.
Carper is the chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works committee. Garvin’s staff did the grant-writing work to secure the Commerce Department funding. The EDA grant issued to DNREC from Cruz Carnall is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Part of the story highlighted in this week’s announcement is the massive growth of outdoor recreation and park attendance, with residents and tourists adapting to pandemic restrictions by heading outside for play and fresh air.
“Camping nights increasing from 67,000 overnight stays to 150,000 — so we have grown by 120 percent,” during this decade, said Garvin. “Most of our campers are from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and we have guests staying in Delaware from every state in the union,” he said (except, curiously, no resident of North Dakota has camped in the state).
“This increased usage means more maintenance, more RV hook-ups, the need for better camp stores,” said Garvin. “This EDA grant is a huge step in the right direction.”
DNREC officials noted that six new cabins are in the plans for Delaware Seashore State Park south campground area at the Indian River Inlet. The state parks broke all attendance records in 2021 and are on pace to again break records in 2022.
As for the $2.5 million dedicated by state legislators to improve Trap Pond, Garvin noted that the monies will be used to “preserve a bald cypress ecosystem in Delaware.” He said the splash pad will be built in what is now a parking lot near the Trap Pond State Park nature center.
State Sen. Ernie Lopez (D-6th) was set to retire with the end of the 2022 legislative session, after 10 years of service in the senate. He was the first Hispanic legislator elected to Delaware’s legislature, in 2012. On the final day of the legislative session, June 30, Lopez helped deliver the additional $2.5 million in funding at 1:30 a.m. (July 1).
“Ernie is working on very little sleep,” joked Garvin. “The last day of the session, the senate was there until 1:36 a.m. The senator is retiring, so it was his last legislative session. We want to thank him for his service to the state and especially to the park system.”
“Shawn was there until 10:30 p.m. and then saw the vote remotely at 1 a.m., to get this park funding approved for our state budget,” said Lopez, noting that Garvin was also sleep-deprived.
The state funding is specifically for campgrounds, which is an economic driver for tourism, he said.
Carper said, “I love that we are doing this announcement on Friday before the Fourth of July weekend. This is all about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
“Delaware was the first state to ratify our Constitution, and now, today, we enjoy our lives and liberties in our state parks,” he added.
Carper mentioned two of his sons are Eagle Scouts, and he recalled many camping nights at Cape Henlopen and other state parks.
“We have great memories,” said the senator, “and we have camped right here at Fort Miles before.”
“This $3.2 million EDA money under the American Rescue Plan was a competitive grant.”
Cruz Carnall noted that EDA has granted a total of $295 million nationally and Delaware would benefit from $3.2 million.
“Our role is to make investments to create jobs for U.S. workers, and increase our national resilience to economic shocks,” said Cruz Carnall. “We are open to the communities and their needs.”
“The Northeastern region has suffered from COVID-19, and tourism was hit especially hard,” said the EDA director. On the bright side, “It also was a driver for outdoor camping and hiking and helped drive tourism’s recovery.”
She called the Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Lum’s and Trap Pond parks destination locations for campers nationally. Cruz Carnall has worked for the Commerce Department for 35 years. She said the American Rescue Plan Act funding has helped Delaware.
Public input sought on Trap Pond capital projects
Bivens, the state parks director, previewed the Trap Pond upgrades.
“We will kick-off our master plan and seek public input on the capital improvements at our evening informational session July 6,” said Bivens late last week. “Some of the mini-cabins are going to be converted or rebuilt into full service, much like those at Killen’s Pond.”
“It is getting much harder to find a cabin,” said Bivens of the 47 cabins, cottages and yurts currently available at state parks. “The cottages at Indian River Inlet near the Delaware Seashore are amazing, and the Trap Pond cabins will be more upscale. Lum’s Pond has also put money into the state budget for cabins from the recent General Assembly funding.”
“We could do double the number of our current 47 cabins and cottages,” Bivens said, and they would still have guests booking them.