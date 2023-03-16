State Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th) and state Rep. Ron Gray (R-38th) have asked DNREC officials to meet with them concerning a change in plans that will prevent about 700 feet of White Creek in the eastern prong from being dredged, as originally planned.
James Bew, who lives on the part of the eastern prong not scheduled to be dredged, said this week that the change — as well as DNREC’s recent announcement that the entire $4.7 million dredging project will end on March 31 and not resume until September, which officials have said is because the dredging company got off to a slow start — are examples of poor DNREC management and unfair assignment of blame.
“It’s an epic failure, a colossal failure, on many, many levels. It’s unfair to blame the dredging company for DNREC’s mismanagement, lack of transparency and operating contrary to public interest. We pay our taxes, and we’re concerned about our property values if this doesn’t get dredged,” said Bew, who learned of the change in dredging plans after reading bid contract specifications on the DNREC website.
Bew said a DNREC official told him the prong was being left out because there is no documentation it has ever been dredged before, so it would have to be done not as maintenance, as the rest of the dredging is being done, but as a separate, future project.
But Bew said five eyewitnesses who live near him testified that they recalled previous dredging and described it in detail, and residents on his street, Cristy Lane in Ocean View “uncovered the official navigation charts from 2002 stating dredging was done during 2002.”
“DNREC has also changed their story as to why the dredging permit left out our section. … They referred to this old 1986 document they say restricts, not prohibits, dredging our section. … I cannot get a straight answer as to why the exact stop point was chosen,” Bew said.
On March 9, DNREC issued a news release announcing that dredging would be stopped at the end of the month and stating that, although the project was set to begin in early 2023, “The project contractor delayed the start of dredging for more than four weeks, pushing the completion date beyond the scheduled deadline.”
In that release, DNREC officials stated that it’s necessary to cease dredging to protect wildlife. It is typical for dredging to be limited to between late fall and early spring for that reason.
“But let me be clear. DNREC would not be bringing this project to a halt for at least the next six months had the contractor not failed to get it under way in time to complete it. DNREC is not in this position for lack of a timetable being written into the contract, or for lack of our following up with the contractor to let them know that they were not meeting contractual obligations,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin stated in the release.
Sean McCann, operations manager for the dredging company, ResilientSeas, headquartered in Peabody, Mass., told the Coastal Point that he agrees with the company’s owner, Richard Sumner, who earlier called the press release unfair.
“We were taken aback when we saw that come out as it did. We’ve been working on the project to expedite this as much as possible. The contract had an expected start date of Oct. 31 or before, but we didn’t get the Notice to Proceed until Dec. 1. We were already delayed over a month,” McCann said.
“This project has been poorly managed,” Bew said.
“We’re trying to have trust in what they are telling us, but my trust has been eroded. This decision is disastrous for us. There are six docks and 10 waterfront homes here, and five of them have boats. We have people here who are really upset about this. It’s awful.
“As a boater, I haven’t been able to take our boat out,” Bew said. “We have to sometimes go out at three in the morning to catch the tides right. We have to go to the marina and wait if tides are wrong, because we couldn’t get back to our dock. It restricts tremendously the activities we can do. … If they don’t dredge, we won’t be able to use our docks at all.”
Tom Fowler of Bethany Beach, who owns a marina and runs charter boats, said he’s pleased some dredging has been completed but is concerned that 100 to 200 feet by the Sunset Harbor community was not dredged.
“It’s a little spur canal that comes off by Sunset Harbor at Collins Creek. They started there and went south to the marina. … For some reason, DNREC said they had to be out of the canal by Feb. 28. To me, there is no statute, no law whatsoever that says you have to stop. March 31 is the cut-off date. Where did Feb. 28 come from? They were literally right there, then the State said, ‘Stop and go to the west branch of White Creek.’ Wouldn’t you just finish what they started?” Fowler asked.
McCann said that, as far as he can tell, the Feb. 28 date was arbitrarily set by DNREC.
“I don’t know the logic other than what is written on the permit. White Creek, the main channel and canal, has immature flounder. To protect them, the restriction starts on March 1,” McCann said.
He said his company could finish the job and not have to return on Sept. 1 if they could get a one-month extension and conduct a study to make sure the fish are protected.
“We don’t know why they aren’t doing that, giving us an extension. We have requested the extension, and the response was they won’t be looking to ask the entities for an extension,” he said.
Officials from ResilientSeas and DNREC are scheduled to meet.
“We’ll see what they say. We are trying to get the job done. Our actions speak louder than some of the words in that press release. But at the same time, we are only allowed to do what the permit says,” McCann emphasized.
“There is not much else we can do. Barring any crazy weather, we should finish dredging the prongs within the next week and a half. We will finish up the western prong today or tomorrow, and move all of our equipment to the eastern prong,” he said early this week.
If the dredging company were to continue dredging past March 31, “We would face massive fines,” he said.
Coastal Point’s attempts to contact DNREC officials have been met with replies stating that all inquires are being sent to the Public Affairs office. No reply has been received from that office.