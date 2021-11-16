DNREC officials announced this week that the agency would remove the Holts Landing State Park boat ramp dock this week, until the spring of 2022. The dock was damaged by a storm and a severe low- and high-tide cycle, they said.
The dock will be removed for repairs and will be replaced in the spring. The boat ramp will remain open while the dock is repaired, officials noted.
The Holts Landing State Park boat ramp offers one of the only public access points on the Indian River Bay and is open 24 hours a day.