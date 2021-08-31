Increasing coastal resilience to sea-level rise through natural infrastructure and dredge material is the topic of a free webinar at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, presented by DNREC, in partnership with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee.
The webinar speaker is C. Rhett Jackson of the University of Georgia, graduate coordinator for the Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources, and a member of Institute for Resilient Infrastructure Systems and Network for Engineering with Nature.
Jackson, a John Porter Stevens Distinguished Professor of Water Resources, will discuss how barrier islands and coastal communities of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts must adapt to survive due to sea-level rise driven by global warming. His presentation will describe how the areas face increasing flood-related problems, issues with stormwater and sewer drainage systems, heavier damage during tropical storms, and significant loss of land area.
According to DNREC, in taking action on these issues, solutions have been developed, including a mix of natural infrastructure projects, traditional infrastructure retrofits and policy refinements. Jackson’s presentation will also touch on how beneficial use of dredge materials can help reduce overall costs of sea-level rise adaptation.
The webinar is part of an ongoing virtual series presented by the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee, a working group dedicated to facilitating the understanding, peer review and implementation of living shoreline tactics within the state. DNREC’s participation is represented by the Wetland Monitoring & Assessment Program and the Delaware Coastal Training Program.
For more information, visit Delaware Living Shorelines. Registration for the webinar and more information about it are also available on the DNREC events and meetings calendar at de.gov/DNRECmeetings.