The Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control will launch an off-peak surf-fishing permit pilot program starting Tuesday, May 25. The pilot program is being introduced in response to unprecedented surf-fishing permit sales and to provide an opportunity to allow more anglers and beach users to safely social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
The off-peak permits will allow anglers to drive-on surf-fish during times when Delaware State Park beaches are not at capacity. In addition to entry onto drive-on beaches, the off-peak permit allows entry into all Delaware State Parks without paying the daily entrance fee.
The permits may be used Mondays through Fridays only, starting June 1 through Sept. 3. Memorial Day and Labor Day are excluded. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Dec. 31, the off-peak permit may be used seven days a week. The off-peak permits are valid through Dec. 31, 2021.
The off-peak permit fee for Delaware residents is $70, while the fee for out-of-state residents is $140. Delaware residents 62 or older will receive a discounted rate of $60.
To purchase an off-peak surf fishing permit, people can visit any park office within Delaware State Parks. There is no cap on the number of off-peak surf fishing permits to be issued. Online sales of the permits will be added in future weeks, officials said.
Following the summer season, the pilot of allowing off-peak permits will be evaluated and adjusted if necessary, they said.
For surf fishing rules, regulations and other important information, go to www.destateparks.com/adventures/fishing.