Surf fishing at Delaware State Parks

Surf-fishing at a drive-on beach in Delaware State Parks is a popular activity. The limited number of drive-on surf-fishing permits goes quickly each year. For the remainder of 2021, the State is offering a pilot program with off-peak surf-fishing permits for weekdays and times later in the year. The permits are available as of May 25.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control will launch an off-peak surf-fishing permit pilot program starting Tuesday, May 25. The pilot program is being introduced in response to unprecedented surf-fishing permit sales and to provide an opportunity to allow more anglers and beach users to safely social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The off-peak permits will allow anglers to drive-on surf-fish during times when Delaware State Park beaches are not at capacity. In addition to entry onto drive-on beaches, the off-peak permit allows entry into all Delaware State Parks without paying the daily entrance fee.

The permits may be used Mondays through Fridays only, starting June 1 through Sept. 3. Memorial Day and Labor Day are excluded. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Dec. 31, the off-peak permit may be used seven days a week. The off-peak permits are valid through Dec. 31, 2021.

The off-peak permit fee for Delaware residents is $70, while the fee for out-of-state residents is $140. Delaware residents 62 or older will receive a discounted rate of $60.

To purchase an off-peak surf fishing permit, people can visit any park office within Delaware State Parks. There is no cap on the number of off-peak surf fishing permits to be issued. Online sales of the permits will be added in future weeks, officials said.

Following the summer season, the pilot of allowing off-peak permits will be evaluated and adjusted if necessary, they said.

For surf fishing rules, regulations and other important information, go to www.destateparks.com/adventures/fishing.