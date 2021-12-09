DNREC officials presented a Climate Action Plan this week that is designed to mitigate carbon emissions, reduce source-point pollution and provide more than 57 local jurisdictions with technical support and carbon-reduction ideas. The report is non-binding and provides a roadmap for local leaders to engage in saving beaches, shorelines and Delaware’s still natural wonders.
The climate action plan was presented to more than 100 people on a webinar this week with keynote remarks from DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
DNREC kicked-off the climate plan announcement by acknowledging the land in the area is the native home of the Lenape and the Nanticoke tribal peoples. Susan Love, climate and sustainability section administrator, provided a guided tour of the state of climate change and its impacts on Delaware’s southern shoreline.
Garvin, offered his state of the state address, applauding the high level of participation at public input forums, “which provides a solid foundation to implement the actions identified in Delaware’s climate action plan. This resiliency strategy will help us on a path of reducing climate change impacts,” he said.
“This is our GPS of the future,” said Garvin. “I encourage every business owner, non-profit and local government to do their best to reduce carbon footprint and emissions. Let’s ensure a safe and vibrant Delaware for future generations.”
Love said, “You must be concerned about the changes in Delaware’s climate. Climate change is caused by emissions of greenhouse gases. The primary impact here is rising sea level, and increasing temperatures.”
The State of Delaware climate goal is to reduce emissions by at least 26 percent by 2025, which is measured from the benchmark of 2005. The metric sets the course for emissions reduction and could place Delaware ahead of national goals.
In a companion plan from the Delaware Sea Level Rise Advisory Committee, which DNREC called a “living document building on our existing strategies, many of which will evolve,” the threat of sea-level rise was clear: “Adapting to sea level rise simply means making changes to the way we plan for the future by incorporating sea level rise considerations into our current decision-making process. Most state and local policies and regulations for flood management, emergency management, infrastructure siting, building codes and natural resource management had not considered the future effects of sea level rise; without considering these impacts, additional homes, infrastructure and resources may be vulnerable in the future.”
Maggie Pletta, a coastal planner from DNREC, discussed public workshops and said the most important takeaway item is a need for regulatory action to curb climate-change losses. This includes action to “update regulations to reduce the risk to private property from the impacts of climate change,” she noted, and called for “greater inclusion of climate change impacts in providing state permits.”
There are 57 incorporated communities in Delaware. Most municipalities depend on the State for tools and training for front-line communities.
“These are the communities that are impacted first and worst” when it comes to climate impact and weather-related disasters, said Pletta. The Coastal Point readership area would be considered a front-line community.
DNREC also recommends updating crisis and emergency response plans based on the projections of what climate change might mean. They are recommending more predictive analysis for emergency responders. DNREC has a goal of acting as climate-change adaptation leaders in the national debate.
“Delaware needs to be a [coastal] resilience leader,” said Pletta.
Delaware’s climate action plan is a GPS to achieve Gov. John Carney’s plan to meet the 26 percent emissions reduction, but also to look at the years ahead, Jennifer DeMooy, the State’s principal planner for climate, said.
“If Delaware acts with the modeled actions recommended in the companion GHG program, we found that Delaware could exceed it’s 2025 goal and meet up to a 31 percent carbon reduction of output,” she predicted.
The results highlight:
• Decarbonizing the state electricity grid offers the greatest potential reduction;
• Driving fuel and road efficiency, including more EV’s in the fleet, will reduce GHG;
• Ensuring renewables for energy use, including advocating for wind power and adequate infrastructure for solar, and transmission capability, will change the carbon impact.
There are 29 strategies in the Strategies to Minimize Emissions that DNREC is offering.
“We must increase fleet efficiency and delivery and make our transportation more efficient including ensuring electric and hybrid vehicles,” said DeMooy. The State will transition to all electric vehicles in its fleet to “lead by example.”
Carbon sequestration was also addressed. There is a companion report on Delaware’s natural working lands. One of the goals in the area is an increased use of forested buffers adjacent to croplands, by 171 acres, with a goal of reaching a total of 1,000 acres by 2025 in the Inland Bays and Chesapeake watersheds. Buffers work to keep agricultural run-off from entering the water.
Love concluded by saying DNREC recognizes that “how we implement this plan is just as important as setting these goals. So, we now have a metrics guideline.”
Delaware is a home-rule state so all decisions on building codes and environment happen at the municipal and county council levels. The climate action plan will provide support to the local committees and will help the 57 incorporated municipalities. There is nothing in the plan at the state level that mandates actions.
The climate action plan is aimed to “let us help you make decisions that are best for your own community,” said Pletta.