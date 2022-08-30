The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will close for the season effective Thursday, Sept. 1, the DNREC officials announced this week. The center is scheduled to reopen Saturday, April 1, 2023, for the busy spring and summer seasons attuned to the shorebird migration and horseshoe crab spawning. The center is owned and operated by DNREC’s fish and wildlife division, and provides programming and exhibits about Delaware bayshore aquatic life.
During the annual seasonal closure, the DuPont Nature Center’s accessible observation deck will remain open from dawn to dusk daily. The deck offers views of the Mispillion Harbor and surrounding saltmarsh and sandy beach habitat, as well as a view of the Delaware Bay. Though the nature center is recognized as one of the best vistas on the East Coast for observing the spring shorebird migration, the viewing deck also provides excellent opportunities in the fall and winter months to view shorebirds to include dunlin, sanderlings and black-bellied plovers, officials noted.
Officials also reminded off-season visitors that the nature center deck will not be actively maintained while the center is closed. Visitors are being advised to take weather conditions into consideration prior to accessing the deck.
The DuPont Nature Center is located on Mispillion Harbor near Slaughter Beach, at 2992 Lighthouse Road, Milford. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information about the DuPont Nature Center and its programs, call (302) 422-1329 or visit http://de.gov/dnc.