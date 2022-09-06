Point at Cape Henlopen State Park

The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park reopens this week after being closed since March to protect shorebird nesting cites.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

DNREC was set to reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline, on Thursday, Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.

The area reopening in September includes a stretch of ocean beach and dunes that was previously closed on March 1. Since 1993, The Point has closed annually each March for the benefit of threatened and endangered beach-nesters and migratory shorebirds, including red knot, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns and other species.

For more information, contact Cape Henlopen State Park at (302) 645-8983 or stop by the park office.