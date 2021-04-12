The Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control this week unveiled a new logo. Officials said the new logo builds on the department’s history of commitment to responsible use and protection of the natural environment.
“The new look is inspired by our mission to protect human health and the environment, how technology has changed the way we communicate with each other and the public, and how we endeavored to give everyone a voice in what we do,” said Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
DNREC worked with the Delaware Department of State’s Government Information Center, an in-house creative consultancy, to redesign the logo and elevate the brand experience.
The logo features a vibrant sun shining high in the sky along with three yellow poplar trees representing the three counties in Delaware. The land has a slight bow to represent Delaware’s low elevation. The water, land and sky represent the different elements of the natural environment.
The new circular shape was designed to evoke a sense of community and positivity. The earthy green symbolizes freshness, growth and balance, while the blues represent serenity, stability, inspiration and wisdom. The vibrant yellow is intended to promote hope.
DNREC’s mission is to protect, preserve and enhance Delaware’s environment for current and future generations. It has several divisions, each focused on different parts of the mission. Over the year ahead, officials said, division logos will transition to a branded house strategy to visually organize them as complementary extensions to the DNREC brand and best represent their core functions.
The department has already updated its website and social media networks. Content in print or other channels will transition to the new look over time, officials said.