Bioenergy Devco, an Annapolis-based energy company that uses organic materials to create natural gases, such as methane, and produces soil products including compost, has petitioned DNREC for a permit to expand its Seaford plant from an existing composting facility to transform chicken litter and poultry processing byproducts into methane and fertilizers.
The DNREC permit application hearing was held on Oct. 26, with proponents including the CEO of Bioenergy Devco and opponents including Sierra Club and Food & Water Watch testifying and offering divergent opinions on the future of Seaford and biogas production.
Bioenergy Devco uses an anaerobic digester, with self-contained units, to take organic waste from poultry farms and convert it to gas. The company expects to process 250,000 tons per year of permitted organic waste into renewable natural gas methane and “digestate” at Seaford. The spoils can then be dewatered and used in the adjacent compost facility or marketed as a soil-enhancement product.
The company is asking for a resource recovery permit, two natural gas-fired emergency generators to power four anaerobic digesters and two wastewater facility construction permits. The hearing included comments from DNREC’s air quality and water quality divisions. Bioenergy Devco also is planning to have 88 to 100 truckloads of waste from poultry farms (litter) and processing plants delivered daily. There is already a 20-year contract with Perdue to accept the manufacturing process’ organic material waste for biogas conversion.
The controversy over the plant focuses on zoning. The current Bioenergy Devco facility is zoned for agricultural and residential use. Families live nearby in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park and are located just over 2,000 feet from the proposed biogas industrial manufacturing plant with the digesters. Community leaders have interviewed more than 200 neighbors and sent petitions to DNREC about the impact of air pollution from trucks or waste-product escape and water pollution from the effluent that emerges from the proposed plant, even after Seaford wastewater treatment.
At the late-October hearing, 40 people had signed up to comment, showcasing the cross-section of viewpoints, with most aligned against the proposed biogas expansion near a residential neighborhood. And the zoning isn’t opponents’ only concern.
“These are working families who speak Spanish or are Creole Haitian,” said Greg Layton, Delaware organizer from Food & Water Watch. “There are 300 tons of poultry waste dumped on Delaware fields every year, and the runoff turns our water greener. These additional nutrients in our rivers will create even more algal bloom and nutrification, with microbes that block the sunlight,” he said.
“The Nanticoke Watershed has been rated a C- for water quality. We are concerned about the wastewater release and the compost is water soluble so it will still have the same chemicals— only it’s easier for the groundwater to absorb them,” added Layton.
“The biogas production plant would leave behind hundreds of thousands of tons of polluting byproduct each year,” said Food & Water Watch representatives at the hearing. “This waste will be sold or given to farmers and others to spread on fields, where it risks leaching into drinking water and degrading the region’s rivers, streams, lakes and bays even more. They also plan to send their wastewater to the City of Seaford wastewater treatment plant, which discharges into the Nanticoke River.” (The City has not yet agreed to a modified water treatment permit for biogas.)
Jordan Matthews, DNREC engineer in the division of air and quality, who will handle the Bioenergy Devco permitting, spoke about the emission limits, operating limits, requirement of financial records to show Bioenergy Devco can make the investment and other operational permits that are required. Construction permits for the biogas plant would be provided on a 15- day initial review permit. The DNREC permits would be converted to operating permits.
The division of air and water quality asked that the Bioenergy Devco applications be included in the record, so they are now a matter of public record.
Lisa Vest from DNREC is a regulatory specialist and was the moderator of the hearing. She has served as a hearing officer for DNREC for more than 22 years.
Derrick Carruthers, working in DNREC’s water division, discussed the permitting process.
“Bioenergy Devco has submitted requests for an anaerobic digester for farm waste. It includes pre-treatment tanks, filtration and reverse osmosis treatment.”
DNREC received the application on Feb. 22, and a final application was submitted June 17. It was publicly advertised in August.
Regulations controlling water pollution in Delaware and the two wastewater treatment ponds mean permitting is required. There is a separate permit process for the wastewater treatment.
Adam Schlacter, solid waste management and hazardous substances recovery manager at DNREC, said, “Bioenergy DevCo has applied for a resource recovery unit that will be in addition to the existing composting. Poultry litter, hatchery waste and other bio wastes will be treated. There will be 250,000 tons of waste capacity,” he said.
This Bioenergy Devco facility was built in 1999, and Perdue developed it for pelletizing waste. Later, the company sold the plant to Bioenergy Devco.
“We purchased the facility in 2020,” said Peter Ettinger, chief development officer of Bioenergy Devco. “We sell up to 30,000 tons of organic compost per year. The opportunity is to manage the hatchery waste and litter from the Delmarva peninsula poultry industry. Our compost is tested for quality. We have 11 full-time employees who receive full benefits,” he said.
“Anaerobic digestion is a fully enclosed facility which will manage 250,000 tons of waste. One of the products we can create is a soil enhancement through our composting facility,” said Ettinger. “We are reducing greenhouse gas [GHG] pollution, the equivalent of taking more than 18,000 gas-powered cars off the road or reducing the power requirement for 11,000 homes.”
“We can accept organic waste of all types but [the plant feedstock] really will come from the poultry industry, with litter and hatchery waste. It is a self-contained unit,” for digestion.
“These products are fermented in tanks, and it’s very cost effective,” said Ettinger. “We create renewable energy like natural gas, RNG or methane gas,” he said.
“We have been in this business for 25 years,” said Ettinger. “We maintain 140 of these plants of the 250 we own. We assemble, contain and operate them. We are dedicated to digestion, anaerobic digestion, and we have biologists trying to find the best formula and best methods to produce it. The organics are in a fully enclosed system, reducing the odors. We reduce greenhouse gases, and capture the methane and use it productively. We support carbon capture around Delmarva.”
“We work around the community, with faith-based organizations, to use our compost and soil products, said Ettinger. “Our product is green energy.”
“We build, design and manage these facilities,” added Ettinger. “We protect our workers and the community, and this process is completely enclosed. It’s inspected daily and the digester is upgraded with our constant review and care. We have had no incidents related to workers, fire, or the creation of energy of any type.”
“We have DelDOT entrance approval, which allows us to bring a total of 166 trips or 88 trips per day including our own staff [11 trips]. We have approved Sussex County sediment and stormwater plans within the plant,” Ettinger from Bioenergy Devco noted. Sussex County has already approved the expansion of the plant to produce methane.
“We have had the green building here since 1999,” said Ettinger. “The pre-tanks is where we manage and review the material. The right material has to go to the digester. The stormwater pond and the wastewater treatment facility sits on 11 acres of a 220-acre site. The site is buffered by forestry. It is important to look at the total area in a one-mile radius. Most is agriculture. There are 62 homes, and the closest is within 2,000-2,800 feet of range,” he testified.
Bioenergy Devco estimates that $20 million of output will go to the local economy in Sussex County, with local jobs. These are positions for new employees, with benefits.
“We can collaborate with academic institutions, including Seaford High School and the local Future Farmers Association.”
“We sell 30,000 tons of this material every year for composting and agriculture and soil purposes,” he said.
Christine McKiernan of Bioenergy Devco also talked about the facility.
“We are utilizing existing infrastructure,” for the expansion. “When we talk about 250,000 tons per year of feedstock, the [organic] material is added to a slurry. We are not allowing odors to escape. We have an in-depth safety plan.”
“Our own staff has to be able to work at this facility in a safe manner.”
“There is an airstream, and the materials that might be considered smelly have been handled by ventilation and air flow,” she said.
Food & Water Watch said the biogas project will bring problems.
“Waste from three states is coming to Sussex County,” said Layton. “That waste may never leave the state again. The digester waste is much more water-soluble, and anaerobic digestion supercharges waste.”
He added that Bioenergy Devco had signed a contract that commits Perdue Farms to provide waste for 15 to 20 years. “The contract locks us in to the same old factory-farm model.”
Terry Dykstra from New Castle Presbyterian Church said the plant will put the families nearby at risk for cancer. “We demand this plant be relocated to an industry zone far away from these communities. I am on the immigrant justice committee here at our church,” she said.
The average family income in the Seaford area is less than $35,000 per year, noted the faith leader.
“These parents do not have the power or the influence to fight back. Greed is not good. Let us value the worth of these families. The Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park is nearest to this methane gas refinery. It needs to be far away from families and their children.”
“DNREC, do your job and protect these families,” said Dykstra in closing her testimony.
“We already have among the worst states in terms of water quality and the worst for wells. It will make our problems worse, not better. Let’s not develop this dirty energy.”
“More than 97 percent of Delaware’s waterways, and 100 percent of its bays, are polluted, and poultry waste is largely to blame,” noted Food & Water Watch in written testimony. “The byproduct left behind by Bioenergy Devco’s digesters would worsen those problems.”
Donna Hitchner of Newark United Methodist Church also testified.
“There are 17 Methodist churches within the footprint of Bioenergy Devco. It is a refinery. It is prohibited by zoning in areas [reserved] for agriculture or residential areas. It is in close proximity to a low-income immigrant community. The project is far from clean,” she said.
“It will have pollution biproducts every year,” said Hitchner. “The waste produced will compromise our food supply and leach into residential wells and will pollute Southern Delaware’s bays and streams.”
“The discharge will be [entering] the already polluted Nanticoke River,” said Hitchner. “Deny all permits for the Bioenergy Devco company. Seaford water and wastewater treatment plants cannot handle the loads,” said Hitchner.
Charito Calvachi-Mateyko is executive director of the Latino initiative on restorative justice and leader as co-chairperson of the Delaware Hispanic Commission. She joined the DNREC hearing to testify on behalf of the Hispanic community. She said she was “shocked at the environmental racism so close to President Biden’s summer home. The project has more public health impacts on our [Latinx] homes and our schools.”
“This is greenwashing, to ask us to support this project,” said Calvachi-Mateyko, who believes the biogas plant unfairly targets Hispanic communities in Seaford, which represents about 13 percent of the population.
Written comments can be submitted via email at DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov. The deadline for written comments is Dec. 2. Copies of Bioenergy DevCo’s application materials are available, in English only, on the DNREC website at dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/public-hearings/bioenergy/.