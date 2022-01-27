Put in journalistic terms, DNREC Engineering Program Manager Jesse Hayden did not “bury the lead.” At the DNREC coastal resiliency briefing on the White Creek dredge project, he announced that the north end of Assawoman Canal will be dredged and that the deposit sediment material will be used in South Bethany to shore up needed buffers at Muddy Neck.
The decision from regional sediment management was modeled after a prior success story at Pepper’s Creek, close to Indian River High School, which helped create a more successful wetland there.
“Dredging has played a key role” in coastal resiliency, said Hayden. “We use sediment as a resource. We bring it to the marshes to help restore them. Dredge material creates cost-efficiency, and we retain the sediment within the existing [waterway] system.”
The canal will be dredged at the north end up to Central Avenue in Ocean View. Anchor QEA, which has oversight of the project, said no traffic tie-ups are expected: “No traffic impacts are anticipated on Central Avenue at the Assawoman Canal bridge. The proposed restoration work would involve use of low ground pressure, or amphibious equipment on the marsh platform.”
“Assawoman Bay to Indian River channel is vital for transportation and the Inland Bays system,” said Hayden. “White Creek is in the most need of dredging, based on usage and navigability. White Creek also received the most votes by the public” in support for dredging and is home to many boat ramps and slips, he added.
DNREC officials said the agency was able to “fasttrack Assawoman Canal” and then looked for the right repository for the dredge material. The Muddy Neck tract was selected over other locations, such as Holt’s Landing, James Farm or the Indian River Inlet, which were also candidates for the sediment. The selection is a “major change” from what DNREC had targeted last July, the officials said.
“Indian River to Assawoman is critical,” said Hayden. “We now have a more firm handle than what was earlier considered.”
State Rep. Ron Gray (R-38th) said, “We are excited to get the dredging program. We were able to get more funds in our bond committee I serve on, and we will resolve the concerns of the marsh area at Beach Cove.”
The Assawoman Canal is a linear waterway in eastern Sussex County linking the Indian River Bay and Little Assawoman Bay. It is a 3.9 mile-long ribbon of greenway that physically links three municipalities and six communities that all share a boundary with the canal lands.
The canal property of almost 100 acres was conveyed to DNREC’s parks and recreation division in 1990.
State Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th) said, “We cannot clean our bays until we get our canals dredged. We are excited the northern end of Assawoman Canal will be dredged. We think the marshes will be rejuvenated, just like it was a Pepper’s Creek. We have to build our marsh and our grass system — it is vital locally.”
Public comment on DNREC conference line was immediate
Bruce White from Ocean View, which has two districts on White Creek, said, “First, thanks to Sen. Hocker and Rep. Gray for their ongoing support, and many of us are looking forward to more navigable waters here.”
“Excellent decision on [including] the northern end of the canal. Collins Park supports this effort,” said Bill Kroll, president of the community association in Collins Park.
“It is very refreshing to see all of the people involved, including boaters, business owners, DNREC officials and local politicians, all agree on [the dredge] and taking logical decisions to the whole dredging of White Creek and especially the northern end of Assawoman Canal in this project,” said Tom Fowler, who owns a marina that sells fuel and runs two charters from the canal. “Also, I am hopeful of continuing with dredging of the rest of Assawoman Canal next.”
The dredge announced will be 1,200 feet, and Fowler and others hope DNREC will continue the project. Hayden reminded local residents that the dredge project will provide an “ecological uplift to some marshes that are in great need.” The entire project should result in 2,000 to 3,000 cubic yards of silt and sediment for Muddy Neck. Muddy Neck is situated near Little Bay ditch and just southwest of McCabe ditch within the South Bethany water management ditch system.
Chris Bason, executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, welcomed the new direction of the salt-marsh replenishment.
“The marshes of Little Assawoman Bay are disappearing,” he said. “We may lose all of the our wetlands by the end of the century.”
He told the assembled audience that there are 7,648 acres of salt marsh in the area that require protection.
“The marsh is now being controlled by our response to sea-level rise, or else they will drown. The salt marsh needs the sediment.”
He said there is hope that “the marshes can keep pace,” but we need “to allow them to naturally migrate to the uplands by providing wider buffers.” He congratulated DNREC on the plan to beneficially re-use sediment from the Assawoman dredge at Muddy Neck, a distance of about three miles.
DNREC will use the sediment to raise the height of Muddy Neck, and the dredge will protect the benefits of the marsh, noted the CIB. The project will be initialized in October of 2022 and is expected to run six months, until April of 2023.
Steve Bagnull, project manager of Anchor QEA, said the northern end of the Assawoman Canal was last dredged in the early 2000s, or nearly 20 years ago. He said the winning bidder for the dredge project (QEA, as the oversight company, is not permitted to bid) would use the thin layer placement method to move the dredge material into place followed by a re-planting of grasslands.
“With this project, DNREC will enhance wetlands resiliency and will use the sediment dredge” for conservation, said Bagnull. “We will also improve navigation” on the canals, “and it is like killing two birds with one stone.”
Bagnull said the permitting process is under way, and the next phase of this operation is the procurement stage, with bidders expected to file plans. The project will be publicly bid. Then comes the actual construction and, finally, monitoring of the deposition.
The process includes the use of hydraulic rehabilitation of the wetlands. Further, old crab pots and other floor debris must be removed from the Assawoman Canal, and DNREC and other agencies will be analyzing sediment for “chemicals and other properties before deposition at Muddy Neck.”
DNREC also ensures that there are no materials that might invite invasive species, such as phragmites, to grow.
Anchor QEA is also in a bid situation for a coastal resiliency survey project in South Bethany.
Bagnull and Bason both agreed that there is no evidence of Muddy Neck having a natural recovery of the marsh and buffers.
“There has been lots of ponding in that area west of South Bethany Beach,” said Bagnull. “The thin layer placement will cover 11 acres of loss. There is no real vegetation at Muddy Neck, so it is an unhealthy marsh. These wetlands were hit by sea-level rise and a lack of sediment supply, as well as geese herbivores and reduced grasses.”
Floating barges will be used to allow the thin layer deposition (TLD) of the sediment to be properly placed. DNREC and Anchor QEA will require the winning bidder to use natural fiber barriers and silt fences to keep the dredge sediment in place. A series of chutes will pump the sand into place. The winning dredge firm must also use noise mitigation to reduce the noise from the pumps, as neighborhoods abut the site.
The QEA engineers said the “target species elevations,” such as landing for migratory shorebirds, would also be strongly considered. The speakers said that migratory shorebird vegetation and preferred habitat for their nesting is a top priority.
There is also a fish migration to consider.
“We need to protect sensitive species in the wetlands, so the work will be interrupted,” said Bagnull, to allow for fish migrations. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, there are diadromous fish populations migrating between ocean and inland waterways or from fresh to brackish waters.
Environmentalist speaks out
Jodi McLaughlin welcomed the news but also raised concerns with the elected officials, DNREC and the Army Corps on this announcement.
“With the increase in the dredging area, can the project be realistically completed within the fall-to-early-March timeline?” as recommended. “White Creek is a major osprey nesting colony of birds as well as a precarious great blue heron rookery. By late March, most ospreys are at nest sites. Many species of marsh birds nest in the local marshes as well,” noted McLaughlin.
She monitors 40 nest sites for Delaware Fish & Wildlife and maintains approximately 30 nesting platforms along the Inland Bays of Sussex County.
“Data shows most ospreys are incubating eggs prior to the end of April,” she said. “My concern is disturbance to nest sites that could cause the birds to nuisance-nest elsewhere. Hopefully, the timeline of completion near nest sites is prior to beginning of April 2023. Obviously, the migratory bird species act comes into play.”