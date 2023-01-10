The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is inviting customers to utilize its newest feature, the DMV virtual lobby.
The virtual lobby can be accessed via Plan & Scan mobile ticketing. Customers interested in waiting in their vehicles vs. waiting inside a DMV location can simply scan the QR code upon arrival. QR codes can be found on signs throughout the parking lot, on the front doors, on the sidewalks and inside the lobby.
Customers will receive a virtual ticket reserving their place in line after scanning a code and completing these steps:
· Scan QR code;
· Click on weblink;
· Enter a mobile phone number (optional, but necessary to receive text updates regarding the customer’s place in line);
· Select location;
· Select transaction type;
· Wait in the vehicle; and
· Proceed inside when receiving a text.
For the Plan & Scan mobile ticketing feature to function properly, users should make sure to enable the “locations” setting on their smart devices.
“Plan & Scan entered the test phase during COVID-19 when the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles was exploring options to reduce the number of people waiting in our lobbies while we continued to serve the public,” noted Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Its success continues to grow giving customers the option of waiting in the comfort of their own vehicles vs. in a crowded lobby or outside when it’s too hot, too cold, raining or snowing.”
“Aside from being able to wait in their vehicles, patrons using Plan & Scan mobile ticketing can also use the feature to monitor their position in line,” said Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Director Jana Simpler. “It’s just another tool we offer in order to create a better overall experience for our customers.”
Anyone interested in waiting in the new virtual lobby can utilize Plan & Scan mobile ticketing from the parking lot of all four DMV locations: Wilmington, Delaware City, Dover and Georgetown. The feature is accessible via any smart device, but before using it, customers must turn on the “locations” setting.
For more details, visit dmv.de.gov/Programs/plan-scan/.