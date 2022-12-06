The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will now process all first-time trust requests by appointment only, to allow for a thorough review of all documents before the scheduled visit.
Customers seeking to place their Delaware-titled vehicle in the name of a trust may visit dmv.de.gov/onlineservices/trust-appointments to schedule an appointment at their preferred DMV location. To make the process easier, applicants should make sure to have this information before scheduling:
• Mailing address;
• Phone number;
• Name(s) on trust;
• Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for all vehicles;
• Make, model and year of all vehicles;
• State in which vehicle(s) is currently titled; and
• Original trust and/or amendments.
“At DMV, we’re always looking for ways to reduce wait times. Trust requests take more time to process compared to a typical Delaware title transfer,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “By moving to an appointment-based system, we can move these more complex transactions out of the general queue and do most of the work behind the scenes. The result is a more streamlined process that benefits our staff and customers,” continued Majeski.
“We want to make things as easy for our customers as possible. With the new trust process, our team will review all necessary documentation in advance of the customer’s arrival. Any missing documents, any necessary changes that need to be made can be done beforehand reducing the time you’ll need to spend at DMV and eliminating the need for multiple visits,” said Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Director Jana Simpler.
The necessary documentation for first-time trust requests will vary depending on the language written in the trust and the state where the vehicle is currently titled. For the most common scenarios and documents required or to schedule an appointment, visit dmv.de.gov/onlineservices/trust-appointments or call (302) 744-2500.