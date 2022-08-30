Effective Monday, Aug. 29, customers wanting a medical tint waiver will no longer start the application process by picking up a secure paper application in person at a Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location. Instead, they will begin by filling out the online medical tint waiver application at dmv.de.gov. The DMV will continue to process all medical tint waivers previously provided to customers on secure paper through Oct. 31.
To begin the application process, first-time applicants will go to dmv.de.gov—Online Services— Other Services, click on Medical Tint Waiver Application, and enter the required information. Then, print the completed application and take it to their physician to sign and approve. Finally, the applicant will present all pages in person at a DMV location for review and final approval.
When applying for a medical tint waiver for the first time, customers can include up to four vehicles if they are registered in their name. Residents with a current medical tint wavier will use the same online application to request additional waivers, up to four vehicles per application, if DMV can confirm there is a valid medical tint waiver on file. For instance, if someone with an existing tint waiver purchases a new vehicle, they can now add it to their current waiver without having to get a whole new form signed by their physician.
“We understand your time is valuable,” said Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Jana Simpler. “Moving the medical tint waiver application online allows us to streamline the process and reduce the number of DMV visits necessary to apply for a medical tint waiver. Also, allowing a person to add up to four vehicles per application, greatly eliminates the need to make multiple trips to your doctor’s office for signatures. The new process will not only save our customers time but money as well.”
Before starting an online application, applicants should make sure:
• The title and registration of the vehicle(s) are in their name;
• They have the registration card(s) in front of them;
• They have access to a printer;
• If they are requesting a medical tint waiver for a non-owner usual operator and/or passenger in their household, they will also need that person’s Delaware identification number, driver license number and date of birth;
• Their current address is listed on their registration card. If necessary, they can update it via mydmv.de.gov.
DMV grants medical tint waivers when a person/motorist possesses a statement signed by a licensed practitioner of medicine and surgery or osteopathic medicine or optometry verifying that tinted windows are medically necessary for the owner or usual operator of said vehicle per § 4313 Title 21 Delaware Code. Currently, out of 873,500 passenger- or truck-type vehicles registered in the State of Delaware 49,615 have a medical tint waiver, or 17.6 percent.
Questions regarding the new online process can be directed to (302) 744-2500, visit https://www.dmv.de.gov/OnlineServices/medical-tint-waiver/ or e-mail DMVcustomerservice@delaware.gov.