Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles expanded its e-Notification program to include driver license renewal information.
Previously, the DMV’s e-Notification program issued email notifications to Delaware residents, reminding them to renew their vehicle registration within 90 days. The program expansion now allows the division to provide similar notifications for license renewal reminders.
The program expansion will occur in multiple phases. Initially, Delaware residents with a valid driver license and an active myDMV account will be automatically enrolled in e-Notifications. No customer sign-up is required to participate, provided a valid email address is associated with their myDMV account.
During this first phase, the DMV will also send the standard letter notification via USPS mail to those participants, so they will receive both notification types. All other customers — including driver license holders without a myDMV account — will continue to receive their usual USPS mail notification as they currently do.
Those who register for myDMV can complete more than 20 services online. Visit myDMV.delaware.gov to open an account.