The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced this week the launch of Delaware WIC’s new educational website.
The website includes information on nutrition, breastfeeding and WIC’s programming for families, covering all stages of pregnancy, postpartum, infancy and children up to age 5. It currently includes a link to information and contact numbers related to the baby-formula shortage. The site can be accessed at Delaware.WICresources.org.
WIC, also known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infant & Children, is a federal nutrition program designed to help pregnant women, new mothers and young children eat well and learn about nutrition.
WIC provides nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, breastfeeding support, referrals to healthcare, welfare and social services, and nutrition education.
The new Delaware WIC site provides evidence-based information on breastfeeding, nutritional feeding practices, and information for expectant mothers and fathers, officials noted.
The website also features information on the Delaware WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which begins June 1 and ends Oct. 31. The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program materials, located on the site, guide participants on how and where to redeem their one-time $30 nutrition coupon provided by the program.
“Delaware is fully committed to the health and well-being of our residents, particularly our children,” said outgoing DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Good health starts with good nutrition. The launch of the Delaware WIC website is happening at a time when it is needed the most. Families can learn how to access healthy foods at Delaware’s farmers’ markets, and they can also get up-to-date information on WIC and its related programs, including information on breastfeeding and infant formula.”
The new website marks a pivotal change in how Delaware WIC provides nutrition education materials, officials said. During the pandemic, WIC pivoted from an in-person service provider to offering services virtually. The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique opportunities to provide WIC services to at-risk women, infants and children who may not have participated in WIC before. Waivers permitted WIC to deliver benefits remotely and offered opportunities for nutrition education and breastfeeding support virtually to WIC families. Participants have fully embraced this new model of delivering WIC services to the community, they said.
WIC is one of the nation’s largest federal nutrition programs, serving approximately 6.3 million people nationally, including about half of all infants born in the United States. WIC supports the short- and long-term health of low-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to age 5.
In the 2021 fiscal year, the Delaware WIC program served 17,199 participants, including 9,107 participants in New Castle County, 4,353 in Kent County and 3,739 in Sussex County.
Delawareans are being encouraged to visit Delaware.WICresources.org or follow Delaware WIC on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, where they will find information on Delaware WIC’s programs and healthy recipes using WIC-approved ingredients.