No waterways or public land were affected after thousands of diesel fuel spilled early Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the NRG Indian River power plant near Dagsboro and Millsboro.
The spill, which occurred at the plant overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, was contained by Wednesday morning and confined to NRG’s property, according to Dave Schrader, senior manager with Communications East of Philadelphia.
Schrader said about 30,000 gallons of fuel had spilled after a pressurized hose detached. The spill was discovered and stopped first thing Wednesday morning, he said.
NRG had crews at the site to clean the affected area early Wednesday and, Schrader said, crews were “prepared to work around the clock.”
All appropriate agencies were notified, he said, adding, “NRG takes protection of the environment and compliance with all environmental regulations seriously.”
Also Wednesday, Michel Globetti, who handles public relations for DNREC, issued a brief statement announcing that DNREC’s Emergency Response Team was at the site Wednesday morning, monitoring the clean-up effort and working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Coast Guard, Globetti said.