Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis this week announced that nearly a dozen DOC correctional officers and probation officers were being recognized with annual departmental awards for providing service above and beyond the call of duty during 2020. The award winners will be presented with their awards during a ceremony in early May.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic we have asked our staff to dig deeper, and they have, day in and day out,” Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “Our officers and professional staff continue to exceed expectations to serve, protect the community and provide reentry services to offenders. Today, I am honored to recognize 11 incredible members of our DOC team with departmental awards, and I could not be more proud every day of the excellence, grit and determination exhibited by all the men and women of the Delaware Department of Correction.”
Among local officers recognized is 2020 Probation & Parole Officer of the Year Dawn Stevens, a Sussex County senior Probation & Parole officer.
“Senior Probation Officer Stevens demonstrated uncommon commitment, teamwork, and leadership over the past year that underscores the unique role of a probation officer, including risking her life to save others, taking violent offenders off the street, volunteering her time and effort to give back to the community and strengthening DOC’s relationship with the community, creating time to train and mentor other officers, and stepping up in a leadership role,” officials said.
Select examples of her exceptional service over the past year include, they said:
- Stevens managed Sussex County operations for DOC’s Operation ZiPP Up winter clothing collection drive over the past two years, coordinating with partner organizations to distribute hundreds of items to residents in need.
- Her careful probation supervision of a violent offender revealed continued criminal behavior, triggering prosecution and a significant sentence for new drug and weapons charges.
- She was awarded the commendation for Valor for heroic actions after she used her training and experience to create and administer an improvised tourniquet that helped save the life of an injured motorist, even as the victim’s vehicle erupted in flames just feet away.
- She was awarded the meritorious service award for overcoming COVID-19 challenges by organizing and conducting on-site training for probation officer cadets in Sussex County, continuing a role she has held for the past five years.
- In addition, on her own time she engaged with community resources to provide food, housing, and support to a former probationer she encountered in the community who faced homelessness and other significant needs as a result of COVID-19.
Additionally, Stevens was nominated by DeMatteis for the State Award for Excellence & Commitment in State Service.
Other DOC employees who were recognized with annual awards included:
- 2020 Commissioner’s Award for Heroism — Chris Rains, senior Probation & Parole officer; John Moyer, senior Probation & Parole officer, New Castle County;
- 2020 Employee of the Year — Heidi Collier, Classification & Special Programs director, Bureau of Prisons;
- 2020 Correctional Officer of the Year — Lt. Brian Vanes, Howard R. Young Correctional Institution (HRYCI);
- 2020 Team of the Year — Samuel Ford, Probation & Parole officer supervisor; Loren Sullivan, Probation & Parole officer supervisor; Amy Shannon, senior Probation & Parole officer; Colleen McCollum, senior Probation & Parole officer; Matthew Barba, Probation & Parole officer; and Emma Tilton, social services specialist, all of the Cherry Lane Probation & Parole Office, and part of the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Team that directs DOC resources and services to high risk, gang affiliated offenders.