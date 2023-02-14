The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced this week that it has expanded in-person visitation to two adults and two children per inmate visit, effective immediately.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in-person visitation has been temporarily restricted during periods of elevated COVID-19 transmission to reduce the risk of infection in DOC facilities. The latest in-person restrictions were established in May 2022 amid increasing cases of COVID-19 in the community. Those restrictions were loosened in September 2022 to permit one adult visitor and one child visitor per inmate during scheduled visits. Those restrictions are now fully eliminated.
Visitation guidelines and scheduling information is available on the DOC website at https://doc.delaware.gov/views/visit_inmate.blade.shtml.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Department of Correction has acted responsibly during times of increased transmission to reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, including through temporary restrictions on in-person visitation when necessary,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. “I am pleased that we are able to fully eliminate those restrictions and welcome up to two adult and two child visitors to our facilities to strengthen bonds with family and community supports. The DOC will continue to employ our comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation measures to protect our facilities, staff and the individuals in our custody”
The Department of Correction has continued to follow its comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation protocols which were introduced in March 2020 and have been continually updated with the latest best practices and public health guidance. DOC’s COVID-19 protocols feature testing and quarantine of new arrivals to DOC facilities, testing and quarantine of inmates who exhibit symptoms of illness and inmates who have had sustained contact with COVID-positive individuals, ongoing cleaning and air purification of DOC facilities, COVID-19 education and daily access to COVID vaccination and booster shots. DOC COVID-19 inmate testing and vaccination highlights:
The DOC continues to aggressively employ inmate COVID-19 testing and more than 43,000 inmate tests have been administered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DOC’s inmate COVID-19 vaccinations began in January, 2021. 53% of current inmates in DOC custody have received at least partial COVID-19 vaccination, 81% of inmates over age 65 are fully vaccinated, and more than 1,400 current inmates who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster have received a booster shot. Meanwhile, more than 3,200 inmates have been released to the community after receiving COVID-19 vaccination while in DOC custody.
The number of COVID-19 cases across Delaware’s correction system has remained at a very low level for months. As of Feb. 13, 2023, six inmates across DOC facilities statewide have known active cases of COVID-19, all of whom were currently exhibit no symptoms of illness.
The Department of Correction offers a variety of phone and video visitation to inmates in order to facilitate family and community support that is important to their quality of life, reduces tension in DOC facilities, and improves safety and security. During the COVID-19 pandemic the DOC completed a multi-year technology project to expand video visitation to all Level V prison facilities. Over the past twelve months, incarcerated individuals have placed more than 3.8 million phone calls and participated in more than 450,000 video visits with members of the community.