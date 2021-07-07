The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), along with local, state and federal partners, were monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa mid-week, and continued to coordinate with counties and key state agencies to ensure readiness if the system worsens. They also urged the public to prepare for possible impacts from the storm.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Sussex County, with expansion of the Watch expected. The updated track for Tropical Storm Elsa from NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center is slightly farther west, which could mean a more significant impact for the state. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all three Delaware counties until noon on Friday.
The main threats from the storm are anticipated to include rain, flooding and increased rip currents beginning late Thursday, July 8.
“But as we saw with Tropical Storm Isaias last summer, a variety of threats exist with tropical storms, including tornadoes, high winds, flash flooding, etc. Power outages are possible. Plan ahead now and be prepared.”
Prepare your home:
- Secure loose outdoor items such as grills, trash and recycling cans, and patio furniture.
- Clear drains around your home to prevent flooding.
- Trim back trees and bushes to prevent storm damage.
- Have a plan for how to stay cool if the power goes out.
- If you have a generator, make sure that you have fuel and test it in advance. Remember: never use a generator indoors!
Prepare your vehicle:
- Have a full tank of fuel.
- Ensure tire pressures are correct.
- Ensure that all lights are working.
Charge electronic devices:
- Keep phones, radios and electronic devices fully charged in case of power outages.
- Have portable power banks to charge electronic devices.
Make a plan using resources at preparede.org/make-a-plan:
- Make a plan for where you would go if you have to leave your home due to an evacuation or if it sustains damage.
- Communicate and practice your plan with family.
- Have a list of emergency contacts and copies of important documents.
- Make an emergency kit using resources at preparede.org/make-a-kit — Make sure that you have emergency supplies, such as food and water, for each member of your family (and pets) to last at least three days; and have flashlights in case of power outages and fully charged power banks to charge electronic devices.
- Stay informed — Have multiple ways of monitoring the weather through US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly. A NOAA Weather Radio is one backup system. Register for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) to receive important emergency alerts https://dema.delaware.gov/onlineServices/index.shtml?dc=dens. Monitor DEMA’s social media pages and local officials if further actions are required.
For more preparedness tips, go to PrepareDE.org.
For weather updates from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov/phi.
For updates on the roads, go to https://deldot.gov/ or use their app, https://deldot.gov/mobile/.