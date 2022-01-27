The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), along with local, state and federal partners, is closely monitoring the winter storm anticipated to arrive Friday into Saturday. Officials said they continue to coordinate with the counties and key state agencies to ensure readiness.
The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning at 9 a.m. Friday to coordinate the statewide response.
The main threats are anticipated to include high winds, which may lead to downed trees and power lines, as well as extreme cold, snow and minor coastal flooding. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of Delaware and a Gale Warning is in effect for coastal areas and the Delaware Bay. Officials urged everyone in the potential areas of impact to plan ahead now and be prepared.
To view the briefing package from the National Weather Service, visit https://www.weather.gov/media/phi/current_briefing.pdf.
How to prepare
Make a plan (preparede.org/make-a-plan):
- Make a plan for where you would go if you have to shelter-in-place or where to go if you need to leave your home.
- Communicate and practice your plan with family.
- Have a list of emergency contacts and copies of important documents.
- Be cautious with alternate heating sources and have working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms.
- Check snow blowers and generators.
- Check on friends, family, and neighbors
- Plan ahead if you need assistance with snow and ice removal.
Make an emergency kit (preparede.org/make-a-kit):
- Make sure that you have emergency supplies, such as non-perishable food and water, for each member of your family (and pets) to last for at least 3 days.
- Have a supply of any needed medications and medical equipment.
- Have an emergency kit in your vehicle as well!
- Have flashlights and extra batteries in case of power outages and fully charged power banks to charge electronic devices.
- Make sure that you have warm layers and blankets in case of power outages.
Stay informed:
- Have multiple ways of monitoring the weather through US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly. A NOAA Weather Radio is a great backup system!
- Register for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) to receive important emergency alerts here.
- Monitor DEMA’s social media pages and local officials if further actions are required.
- For updates on the roads: https://deldot.gov/ and through their app https://deldot.gov/mobile/.
- Follow Delaware Emergency Management Agency on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.