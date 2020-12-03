Delmarva Power is completing essential work to prepare the local energy grid to meet customer demand and keep homes and businesses warm and powered for winter of 2020-21. Employees are completing maintenance and inspections, as well as upgrades and critical repairs to prepare for winter weather. This work is an essential component of providing safe and reliable service for the company’s approximately 532,000 electric and 136,000 natural gas customers through the winter.
“As our customers spend more time at home during the pandemic, reliable energy service is going to be more important than ever this winter,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “Our team of dedicated lineworkers, engineers and others have worked hard to strengthen our system and prepare for severe winter weather. Our preparation efforts are essential to not only providing the reliable service our customers have come to expect, but also ensuring we are ready to respond safely and quickly when customers need us most.”
On the local electric grid, preparation includes inspecting and upgrading equipment; trimming trees, which cause about 24 percent of power outages; building new underground equipment; and installing stronger, tree-resistant aerial cable. Delmarva Power also continues to install smart technology that can automatically identify the location of damage, restore service more quickly or isolate damage. The company’s ongoing investments in the local energy grid resulted in customers experiencing the lowest frequency of electric outages ever in 2019 — the third straight year that Delmarva Power customers experienced record reliability.
Delmarva Power also has prepared its natural gas delivery system. Seasonal preparation and ongoing investments include completing more than 68,000 seasonal leak inspections; inspecting and conducting preventive maintenance on equipment; modernizing more than eight miles of existing natural gas mains each year; and refilling the company’s natural gas storage tank, which provides critical gas supply for customers.
Just as Delmarva Power prepares, the company encourages customers also to be ready for severe weather that the winter season can bring.
- Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, a battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, medications, a multi-purpose tool, cell phones with chargers, and a list of important/emergency phone numbers.
- Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available.
- Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
- Identify an alternate location for you and/or your family in case of an extended outage.
- Review the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operation of your generator. Do not connect a generator directly to your home’s wiring. Never use a generator in any enclosed area.
- Download Delmarva Power’s mobile app at delmarva.com/mobileapp.
Being prepared is a responsibility everyone should take seriously. If a severe winter storm strikes, customers should monitor local weather reports regularly and follow the advice of local emergency management officials.
Always immediately report downed wires or service issues by calling (800) 898-8042, visiting delmarva.com, or through the company’s mobile app. Customers can also report an outage by texting “Out” to 67972. Customers must first text “ADD OUTAGE” to 67972 to sign up for this service. If an outage does occur, the company’s interactive online outage map and its mobile app provide estimates of how quickly power is expected to be restored. If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and then call Delmarva Power at (302) 454-0317. More tips, resources and safety information are available at delmarva.com/storm.
As many continue spending time at home and as temperatures drop, energy usage typically climbs too. Delmarva Power provides helpful tips and information to help customers save money and energy all winter. More tips and information is available at Delmarva.com/saveenergy:
- Manage your bill online at “My Account.” Online energy management tools show you how much energy you are using. The bill to date feature lets you know what your bill costs are to date at any time during the month. You can also get tips based on your energy saving goals.
- Install energy efficient light bulbs. Energy-efficient LED bulbs use up to 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs.
- Unplug unused electrical devices when you leave a room. Chargers use energy when left plugged in after your device is fully charged.
- Check your thermostat. Set your thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter, if health permits.
- Adjust your blinds. Raise your blinds in the winter to let warm sunlight into your home.
Customers who are past due on their Delmarva Power bill should contact the company immediately for payment arrangements and energy assistance. Delmarva Power will work with every customer to help identify the support necessary to continue energy service. To learn more about assistance options customers can call (800) 375-7117 or visit delmarva.com/help for additional information.
To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power’s online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting delmarva.com, facebook.com/delmarvapower or twitter.com/delmarvaconnect. Delmarva Power’s mobile app is available at delmarva.com/mobileapp.
Delmarva Power is a unit of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), the nation’s leading energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. Delmarva Power aims to provide safe and reliable energy service to approximately 532,000 electric customers in Delaware and Maryland and approximately 136,000 natural gas customers in northern Delaware.