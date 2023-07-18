The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) this week announced a planned public workshop on the proposed replacement of Bridge 3-437 on Lighthouse Road (Route 54) over the Assawoman Bay near Fenwick Island. The workshop will take place at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company fire hall, 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Residents and all other interested parties are being invited to attend the workshop, whose primary purpose is to gain feedback from the public on architectural enhancements being considered for the bridge replacement project.
The workshop will also include a brief presentation providing updates on the planned construction method for the bridge replacement project. Presentations will begin at 4:15 and 5:45 p.m., and will be followed by an open forum, allowing the public to ask questions and provide feedback on the project.