The start of construction on the bridge over the Assawoman Bay on Route 54 is more than a year away, but area residents are weighing in on the project — both the look of the bridge and the actual construction.
Dozens of people turned out on Tuesday, Aug. 15, for a workshop on the project hosted by the state Department of Transportation at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company’s fire hall.
During a presentation on the project, residents were told that two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the construction of the new bridge and that all local businesses will be able to remain open throughout the project, which will begin in October 2024. The construction of the 484-foot-long bridge will be completed in two phases. The first one will end in May 2025; the second one will commence in October 2025 and end in May 2026.
The impact on marine traffic will be minimal, officials said, and since there will be fewer trestles underneath, impact on the view for surrounding property owners will be minimized.
Bradley Touchstone, architect for AECOM, which is designing and constructing the bridge, said the design of the bridge includes wider sidewalks, and is “much more accommodating to walkers and bicyclists.”
“This is really a wonderful opportunity to create something special for this place,” Touchstone said. “This is a bridge that is not just crossing a marsh somewhere. This is a bridge that is in the middle of a densely populated area,” he emphasized, adding that the bridge is experienced not only by people on the bridge but also by those living and vacationing near it, on the water, at nearby restaurants, “and so we really want to pay attention to the details.”
Lighting embedded in the barriers along the sidewalk is being considered, Touchstone said.
“We want to hear from you about what you think works, what you would like, what your preferences are.”
He showed photos of proposed pillars at either end of the bridge that resemble lighthouses. He also showed a mockup of potential structures at intervals across the bridge, which resemble navigation buoys, adding “but we’ve interpreted it in a much more contemporary way.” Those structures could include lighting, Touchstone said.
He said the designers are “very sympathetic to things like dark-sky initiatives,” so the lighting would be more subtle. “They’re not casting light onto something and then reflecting light off it.” Touchstone also said the lighting would help to demarcate the locations of the piers under the bridge for boaters navigating through the area.
Finishes on the sidewalks could be added to mimic a boardwalk texture, or more of a brick or stone look, he said.
Reaction to the plans were mixed among those at the presentation on Tuesday.
“It looks like the finished product is going to be drop-dead gorgeous,” said Josie Leneer, who lives in The Refuge community near the bridge.
Her husband, Rick Leneer, said he is more concerned with DelDOT’s plans to adjust the connection of Monroe and Bennett avenues to Route 54, making them one intersection with a traffic light, and the impact of that on traffic flow on Route 54.
Rose Mary Hoy of Fenwick Island said she thinks DelDOT has “done a wonderful job” with the project, “but it’s very clear to me that the people who are going to be the most affected by this are the residents.
“The people coming over the bridge are going to be over it in 30 seconds,” Hoy said. “The residents are going to see the bridge day and night, and I’m concerned about the lighting. There’s already so much artificial lighting, and that’s part of life, but we don’t need any more,” Hoy said.
“I know I’m not representing the entire town, but I’m representing all of my neighbors. We love the ‘base’ option with minimal lighting,” she said. “At night, these lights are going to reflect across the water, and when you’re sitting there trying to enjoy Mother Nature… We’re really hoping that they talk to the residents who live with this all day long.”
Hoy said she heard other concerns during the presentation, including a woman sitting near her who worried that birds might build nests in the lighted buoy structures.
“I didn’t think of that,” Hoy said.
She said she was disappointed that there was not a chance for public comments to be heard by everyone in the room during Tuesday’s presentation.
“We would have all learned from that,” she said.
DelDOT is accepting comments on the project through its projects portal on its website, at https://deldot.gov/index.shtml. The comment form can be found by searching for the project titled Replacement of BR 3-437 on SR54 Lighthouse Road. Detailed information on the project is also available on that page.