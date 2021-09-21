The Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is welcoming fans to the Firefly Music Festival beginning on Thursday, Sept. 23, and running through Sunday, Sept. 26, offering warnings for festivalgoers and other motorists of potential impacts on traffic in the Dover area.
During the festival, motorists may anticipate traffic delays on Route 1 and Route 13 in Dover.
Day parking is available for $10 per day at Dover International Speedway, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Overnight parking is available starting at $40. For additional information for overnight parking, visit https://fireflyfestival.com. (All times are subject to change.)
DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center (TMC) staff, in coordination with the City of Dover Police and Delaware State Police, will monitor traffic in and around the Dover vicinity in an effort to ensure safe travel for motorists.
With the expected number of patrons attending the festival, the intersection of Leipsic Road and Persimmon Tree Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at noon on Thursday, Sept. 23 until 2 a.m. on Monday morning, Sept. 27.
Local residents will not have access through the closure area until the conclusion of the festival, officials noted. At the conclusion of the festival, all roadways will be re-open to motorists.
The majority of camping check-in/processing will be located at Dover International Speedway (DIS) Lot 1 (Lot 1 is the largest DIS parking lot) located south of the speedway, bordered by Route 13, Leipsic Road and Plaza Drive. Traffic from the south will enter Lot 1 from northbound Route 13 through Jefferic Boulevard, and from the north using Leipsic Road.
Traffic from the north will use Route 1 southbound to Exit 104 to Route 13 southbound, then turn left onto Leipsic Road. Should traffic conditions warrant, Exit 104 and Exit 98 from Route 1 will be closed, and traffic will be directed to Exit 95 to Bay Road onto Route 13 North to Lot 1 via Jefferic Boulevard.
Once each vehicle is processed in Lot 1, they will exit at the east end of Lot 1 back to Leipsic Road to their assigned camping area.
Motorists can adjust their routes or travel times by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application. The DelDOT App is available and can be downloaded free at the Google Play and Apple store, search for “DelDOT.” WTMC 1380 AM is also available through the DelDOT App. The DelDOT App for updated travel-related information or tune to WTMC 1380 AM for up-to-the-minute traffic conditions.
For more information, visit https://www.DelDOT.gov, Dover International Speedway at http://www.doverspeedway.com/, the Firefly Music Festival at https://fireflyfestival.com/ and Delaware Tourism at https://www.visitdelaware.com/.