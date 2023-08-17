DelDOT’s initiative to widen Route 113 to three lanes from Route 20 to Dagsboro Road is in the early design stages, with construction set to start in early 2028.
Construction is expected to take two years, and the project is intended to respond to rapid growth in Sussex County and ensuing heavy traffic. The project is currently in the design phase, with a concept plan expected by early fall.
“We are just getting surveys in the field now. We have to go through the design process and acquiring the right-of-way,” Mark Whiteside, project engineer, told the Coastal Point this week.
On DelDOT’s website, at www.deldot.gov, the project is described as adding “an additional through lane both northbound and southbound through the town of Millsboro from Hardscrabble Road to Dagsboro Road. Crossover modifications along U.S. 113 will be made throughout the project limits. Multimodal facilities will also be incorporated.
“This project will improve safety and reduce congestion through the town of Millsboro. The project’s location and improvements were identified in the 2017 Millsboro-South Area Final Environmental Impact Statement through the U.S. 113 North-South Study,” it states.
Along Route 113, from the intersection of Route 20 to Dagsboro Road, there are unsignalized crossovers that allow drivers to turn so they can head in the opposite direction, north or south, on Route 113.
“Millsboro has been very congested, and it will help with safety concerns of those unsignalized crossovers. Right now, we are doing a traffic analysis and corridor safety study to figure out what we are going to do at each of those unsignalized crossovers — if we will remove them, maybe striping changes, signage changes,” Whiteside said.
“The problem is, with the traffic on 113, there is potential for angle crashes. We might make some changes there because of the crash problems. Safety is always our No. 1 priority, and we will do the best we can to assure safety, even if a lot of the problems are caused by user error,” he said.
Construction to widen the highway to three lanes isn’t expected to begin for five years. DelDOT officials said they will work to expedite the process, but Whiteside said it takes time to get right-of-way acquisition.
“We will go through that process. We will contact the property owners and start the negotiations. That is the next step once we have a design,” he said.