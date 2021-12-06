As the winter season approaches, DelDOT is launching its inaugural Name That Plow contest for elementary school (K-5) students across the state.
“Our snowplow operators and technicians work hard throughout the winter season to keep our roads clear and equipment running during winter storm events. This is an opportunity for our elementary school students to help us recognize their efforts and see their winning name on one of our trucks for the upcoming winter season,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.
Entries will be accepted via email until 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at dotpublic@delaware.gov, and should include the suggested name, limited to one to two words, student and teacher’s name, and school name.
One winner from each county will be selected and will have a snowplow visit their school for a photo and demonstration of how the plows operate.
DelDOT has more than 300 pieces of snow-removal equipment statewide and is responsible for treating and plowing almost 14,000 lane miles of roadway. For more information about DelDOT’s winter storm operations visit the DelDOT Snow FAQ webpage.