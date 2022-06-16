With thousands of homes under construction or planned in the area west of Fenwick Island, existing traffic problems are expected to do nothing but increase, and DelDOT is seeking input from area residents as it looks to solve present issues and lessen future traffic woes.
According to figures shared at DelDOT’s Southeast Sussex Study workshop — held virtually, as well as live at Indian River High School on Thursday, June 14 — there are 9,207 housing units planned for the area, which is defined as being between Routes 20 and 54 and roads in between. That figure came from the Office of State Planning, according to Mayuresh Khare, vice president of AECOM, which is the consultant to DelDOT on the study.
In addition, plans are in the works for more than 3 million square feet of commercial space in the same area.
Khare said the study was the result of concerns brought to DelDOT by homeowners’ associations in the area, as well as state legislators representing southeastern Sussex County.
In addition to gathering the growth projections, the study will also examine potential future traffic estimates, and will plug those into existing road conditions to come up with future performance estimates for the roadways in the study. By next spring, DelDOT hopes to have identified potential future improvements.
Some improvements have already been made, including reducing the speed limit to 35 mph on Old Mill Bridge Road and adding signs warning of the curve approaching the bridge there. A flashing red arrow signal is under construction at the southern approach to the intersection of Routes 1 and 54.
Several other improvements are in the design phase, including:
• Pedestrian accommodations on the east leg of the intersection at Route 54 and West Fenwick Boulevard;
• Re-striping the southbound approach to Route 20 at Route 54, including dual left-turn lanes toward eastbound Route 54;
• Pedestrian accommodations at the traffic light at Route 54 and Dukes Road; and
• Installation of 35 mph speed-limit signs on Route 54 between Madison Avenue and Old Mill Bridge Road.
Studies of average speeds during both weekday peak travel and summer Saturday peak travel show that speeding along roads in the study area is not as much of a problem as traffic backups and problems associated with backups, Khare said.
Residents who attended the workshop expressed concerns that DelDOT is slow to address existing issues, and urged Khare and the DelDOT representatives in attendance to be proactive, rather than reactive, when it comes to road safety and improvements.
“As we all know, traffic has gotten a lot worse in the last year and a half,” one attendee said.
Another attendee said DelDOT installed a “temporary” U-turn near the Bayside community in 1999 and the issue of traffic needing to utilize the U-turn because of traffic backups has still not been addressed.
“Be assured that the people [undertaking] the study are paying attention,” said Jennifer Cinelli, a DelDOT planner who attended the workshop virtually.
Materials from the workshop are available online at www.southeastsussex.deldot.gov.